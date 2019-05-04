My family owns a camp in the West Forks. It would be within a thousand feet of the proposed New England Clean Energy Connect transmission line, which would bring hydropower from Quebec to Lewiston. You’d think being so close to the line, I’d be against the project. You’d be wrong.

I have worked on projects much like NECEC for years across our state. I’ve also hunted and fished near other corridors where power lines have been put up. Quite simply, I just don’t think the power lines needed for the project will drastically affect the beauty and gorgeous views the western part of Maine has to offer.

Mainers must start thinking bigger-picture and look further than their backyards when it comes to our environment. This project will harness clean, renewable hydropower, take big chunks of carbon out of our air and protect our state’s environment for the foreseeable future.

Here’s another benefit of NECEC that isn’t getting a lot of attention. I love to hunt. Many popular hunting spots are already located near existing transmission lines. NECEC will open more recreational opportunities for hunters, snowmobilers and four-wheelers and create better access to remote parts of Maine that are almost impossible to get to now.

There has been a lot of debate about the New England Clean Energy Connect project over the past several months. In my opinion, the positives far outweigh the negatives and I look forward to the benefits that NECEC will bring to Maine.

Todd Beaulieu

West Gardiner

