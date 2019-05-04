NEW YORK — Jake Odorizzi kept up his impressive run, pitching two-hit ball over six shutout innings Saturday and leading the Minnesota Twins past the New York Yankees, 7-3.

The Twins had lost nine straight times at Yankee Stadium, including the 2017 AL wild-card game, before Odorizzi and three home runs boosted them.

Gary Sanchez homered for New York, his third in two games.

The Yankees activated third baseman Miguel Andujar from their abundant injured list after he missed 28 games with a shoulder tear. He went 1 for 3 with a walk but also made two errors, misplaying a grounder early and later making a wild throw.

Odorizzi (4-2) won his fourth straight start having outdueled Justin Verlander and the Astros 1-0 in his previous outing.

This time he allowed only a single to DJ LeMahieu leading off the third – he was picked off first base – and a single to Andujar in the sixth.

Odorizzi struck out eight and worked around four walks.

Mitch Garver and C.J. Cron homered off J.A. Happ (1-3) and Nelson Cruz went deep in the ninth. The Twins lost 14 of 15 in the Bronx overall.

Jonathan Schoop added an RBI single in the eighth after being robbed of a three-run homer by right fielder Cameron Maybin four innings earlier.

Twins reliever Trevor Hildenberger allowed two runs in the seventh on a wild pitch and an RBI single by LeMahieu. Blake Parker finished the inning by retiring Luke Voit but allowed a long homer to Sanchez to start the eighth.

Taylor Rogers finished up with a perfect ninth.

Happ (1-3) allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Twins went ahead 2-0 in the third when Garver’s sixth homer barely cleared the right-center field fence.

ROYALS 15, TIGERS 3: Alex Gordon homered as part of a four-run first inning as Kansas City won at Detroit Tigers.

The Royals chased Tyson Ross (1-4) in the second and scored the first seven runs. Homer Bailey (3-3) allowed two runs in six innings for Kansas City.

Whit Merrifield also homered for the Royals, and Jeimer Candelario and Ronny Rodriguez went deep for the Tigers. Kelvin Gutierrez had four hits and a stolen base for Kansas City in his eighth major league game.

Ross was making his first start since returning from the paternity list. He and his wife Ashley welcomed their first child, Jordan Anthony Ross, on Wednesday.

His outing was a forgettable one. He allowed six hits in the first inning, including Gordon’s two-run homer that opened the scoring and an RBI double by Jorge Soler. Ryan O’Hearn added a run-scoring single to make it 4-0.

Adalberto Mondesi hit an RBI triple in the second, and after a one-out walk by Hunter Dozier, Ross was done.

Reliever Reed Garrett didn’t fare any better, allowing an RBI double to Gutierrez in the third, and then three walks. His last walk forced in a run to make it 7-0, and Garrett was pulled too.

Candelario hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third, but Merrifield’s solo shot in the fifth made it 8-2, and Gordon added a sacrifice fly that inning.

Drew VerHagen came on for Detroit in the eighth and allowed six more runs.

INDIANS 5, MARINERS 4: Carlos Santana hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Cleveland rallied at home to send Seattle to its sixth straight loss.

Santana tagged Connor Sadzeck (0-1) for his fifth home run of the season.

Tim Beckham hit a leadoff home run to break a 3-3 tie in the eighth – Seattle’s fourth solo homer of the game. Edwin Encarnacion, Daniel Vogelbach and Dylan Moore also connected for Seattle, which leads the AL with 65 home runs.

Tyler Olson (1-0) retired the final hitter in the eighth for the win. Brad Hand walked Encarnacion to begin the ninth, then struck out the next three hitters for his 10th save.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 6, CARDINALS 5: Javier Baez led off the eighth inning with a tiebreaking homer, and Chicago wiped out a four-run deficit to win at home.

Baez drove a 2-2 pitch from John Brebbia (1-1) to right for his 11th homer, sending the Cubs to their season-high sixth straight win.

Taylor Davis hit a tying grand slam in the fourth against Michael Wacha for his first career homer.

Brandon Kintzler (1-0) worked a scoreless eighth. Pedro Strop retired all three batters in the ninth for his fourth save in five chances as the Cubs cut St. Louis’ lead in the NL Central to a half-game despite a shaky start by Yu Darvish.

Share

< Previous

Next >