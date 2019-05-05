CHICAGO — Manager Alex Cora will not join the Boston Red Sox at the White House on Thursday to celebrate the 2018 World Series title.

El Nuevo Dia in Puerto Rico was the first to report the news. MassLive.com confirmed it.

Per El Nuevo Dia’s report, “His decision, as detailed, is based on his understanding that Puerto Rico has not yet recovered after the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017.”

President Donald Trump tweeted about the death toll after Hurricane Maria, claiming that the number of deaths had been exaggerated.

Last year, Cora, a native of Caguas, Puerto Rico, called the tweets “disrespectful.” He also said he was frustrated that the argument over the number of deaths had become political.

President Trump has said Puerto Rico received too much aid after the hurricane. He also has called Puerto Rican leaders “grossly incompetent” and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz “crazed and incompetent.”

Pitcher Hector Velazquez also won’t attend the White House visit because of the harsh remarks Trump has made about his native Mexico.

“(Trump) has said a lot of stuff about Mexico. I’d rather not offend people back home,” Velazquez said.

Several other players won’t attend, including catcher Christian Vazquez, who is a native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

“Personal. It’s personal,” Vazquez said. “Nothing crazy but my opinion.”

Asked if his decision has to do with Trump’s remarks about Puerto Rico, Vazquez said, “I don’t know.”

NATIONALS: Washington placed first baseman Matt Adams on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain and recalled infielder Jake Noll from Triple-A Fresno.

Adams, who is batting .250 with three homers and 13 RBI, was injured diving to make an out in the second inning of Saturday’s 10-8 victory against Philadelphia.

RANGERS: First baseman Ronald Guzman (strained right hamstring) went 2 for 5 with a homer and double in the first game of a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco.

Manager Chris Woodward said Guzman would rejoin the Rangers on Friday at Houston.

ROYALS: Second baseman Chris Owings, who was out of the lineup for the second straight day, is hitless in his last 13 at-bats and has gone 2 for 38 (.053) since a homer April 20 at Yankee Stadium.

INDIANS: The team has been in a season-long offensive funk but Manager Terry Francona remains convinced the hitting eventually will start.

“Sometimes it’s longer than you want it to be and you have to be patient,” Francona said. “If you’re not patient, you’re going to miss out.”

BREWERS: In addition to getting hit by a pitch, Lorenzo Cain had the wind knocked out of him Sunday when he crashed into the center-field wall earlier in the inning after making a running grab of a liner.

“Was just trying to make a play,” Cain said. “Got a read on it, got a good jump and was able to run it down.”

