Mid Coast Hospital

Melina Marie Lovejoy, born April 12 to Ashlee Lovejoy and Jared Lovejoy of Lisbon. Grandparents are Bridgette Chapman of Fresno, Texas, and Sharon and Paul Lovejoy of Brunswick. Great-grandparents are Harriet Neptune of Sidney, Eva Vincent of Sulphur, Louisiana, and Robert Boring of Maryville, Tennessee.

Xavier Loring Pushard, born April 14 to Devyn Loring Pushard and Kasey Jean Matthews of Bath. Grandparents are Joyce Matthews of Monroe, John Matthews of Orr’s Island, John Pushard of Bath and Tricia Hancock of Jacksonville, Florida.

Clark Alan Pendagast, born April 15 to Christopher and Candice Pendagast of Topsham. Grandparents are James and Caroline Currier of Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Donald and Jan Pendagast of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Great-grandparents are Don and Dorothy Pendagast of Shelton, Connecticut, Francis VanDousen of Cobleskill, New York, and Don and Jackie Tanguay and Ellen Currier, all of Goffstown, New Hampshire.

Xavier Joel Wells, born April 16 to Joel William and Natalie Faith (Brooks) Wells of Litchfield. Grandparents are Karie and Ronald Brooks, II, of Mexico, New York, and Brian and Tammy Wells of Litchfield. Great-grandparents are Raymond Wells of Manchester and Margaret Walden of Syracuse, New York.

Owen Robert St. Pierre, born April 17 to Robert Scott St. Pierre and Margaret Yvonne Easterling of Bath. Grandparents are Roxanne Easterling, Gregory Easterling and Carol St. Pierre-Peck, all of Bath, and Russell E. Munsey of Harpswell. Great-grandparents are Hiram Piedmont and Russell and Martha Munsey, all of Harpswell.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Bryson Alan Mills, born April 20 to Jeremy Mills and Stacie Arsenault of Sabattus. Grandparents are Gary Arsenault and Charlene Arsenault of Westbrook. Great-grandparents are Jeanette and Louis Rossi of Falmouth and Rita Myrick of Sabattus.

