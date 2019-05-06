NEW HIRES

Gretchen Marion was named executive director of The Harlow, home of the Kennebec Valley Art Association.

Marion has over 20 years of experience in management, marketing, fundraising and finance. She is former executive director of the Submarine Force Library and Museum Association in Groton, Connecticut.

Kim Fleming was named executive director of Waterfall Arts, a nonprofit community arts center in Belfast.

Fleming, of Belfast, brings more than 15 years of experience in nonprofit development, fundraising and management.

Heather Richard recently joined the Shaw Institute in Blue Hill as a research projects coordinator.

Richard has 15 years of experience teaching science and natural history.

Clark Insurance added four new members to its team.

Jessica Meierdirk and Benjamin Holden joined as an account managers in its business insurance department.

Meierdirk is a member of the Insurance Professionals of Greater Portland.

Holden previously worked at his family-owned agency, and specialized in the construction industry.

Courtney Rague joined the employee benefits team as an account manager. She graduated from St. Joseph’s College with a degree in sports management and business administration.

Connor Rague was hired as an account analyst in the personal insurance department. He graduated from St. Joseph’s College with a degree in marketing.

Brian McHugh joined the Downeast Group of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management as a financial adviser.

PROMOTIONS

Clark Insurance promotes three.

JoAnn Martin was promoted to account executive.

Martin joined Clark in 2012 and works between Clark’s Portland headquarters and its Falmouth location.

Carol Sulides-Yerxa was promoted to team lead of Clark’s small business unit. She joined the firm in 2014 as an account manager.

Dana Hayward was promoted to account manager in its personal insurance department. Hayward joined Clark in 2016 as an account analyst and recently passed her licensing exam.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Adele Nichols, team lead in personal insurance department at Clark Insurance, received the 2019 Insurance Professional of the Year award.

