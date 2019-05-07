SOCCER

Liverpool delivered the greatest in a long line of famous comebacks to reach the Champions League final on Tuesday, beating Barcelona 4-0 in Liverpool, England, to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg.

Divock Origi scored twice, sandwiched around two goals by halftime substitute Georginio Wijnaldum early in the second half, to send Liverpool into its second straight Champions League final and set up a meeting with either Ajax or Tottenham on June 1.

It was only the third time in the history of the European Cup that a team came from three goals down after the first leg of a semifinal and progressed to the final. No team had done it in the Champions League era.

The comeback was all the more unlikely given that Liverpool was without two of its first-choice forwards, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The status of Tampa Bay’s Jason Pierre-Paul for the upcoming season is uncertain following a single-car accident last week near his home in South Florida.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said The club’s medical staff is conducting a “thorough evaluation” of the star defensive end, who was treated and released from a hospital after a single-car crash on May 2.

ESPN reported that Pierre-Paul, obtained from the New York Giants in a trade in 2018, may have suffered a neck fracture that could sideline him all of next season.

TENNIS

MADRID OPEN: Showing no signs of rust after skipping clay-court tournaments the last two seasons, Roger Federer cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 win over Richard Gasque.

The fourth-seeded Federer, 37, needed less than an hour to win his first match on clay since 2016 and reach the third round.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is preparing to make his first French Open appearance since 2015. He is a three-time winner in Madrid, with his last title in 2012.

Earlier, top-ranked Novak Djokovic started with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Taylor Fritz.

In the women’s draw, top-ranked Naomi Osaka defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-0.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin suffered from nausea and double vision from carbon monoxide that seeped into his Toyota at the end of Monday’s NASCAR race at Dover International Speedway.

Hamlin felt ill and was attended to by medical staff on pit road after he finished 21st. He was treated and released from the NASCAR medical care center. Debris struck Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota during the race, knocking out the right rear crush panel and allowing fumes into the car.

Share

< Previous

Next >