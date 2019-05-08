AUGUSTA — For the second year in a row, Maine House lawmakers voted Wednesday to ban state-licensed counselors from engaging in “conversion therapy” to attempt to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of minors.

The vote was 91-46, with five Republicans and five independents joining 81 Democrats to support the bill. It is now headed to the Senate for consideration.

A similar bill passed both the House and Senate last year only to be vetoed by former Gov. Paul LePage. But bill advocates are more confident that Maine will join the 16 states prohibiting conversion therapy this year thanks to stronger Democratic majorities in both chambers and support from Gov. Janet Mills.

“Conversion therapy is not addressing a problem. It is engaging in coercion,” said Rep. Michael Brennan, D-Portland, a licensed clinical social worker. “And in that respect, we need to stand today and have a law in the state to say that that type of ‘therapy’ is no longer permissible. We have an obligation to protect our young people from interventions that are harmful and have been proven to be ineffective.”

Opponents, however, said the bill would infringe on parental rights and free speech while potentially interfering with professional counselors’ ability to work with juveniles.

“Now we are telling parents you have to be very careful about how you address your own children, if they come to you confused about their own sexuality,” said Rep. Steven Foster, R-Dexter. “We are telling professionals you have to be very careful about how you address this issue with children who come to you with questions about their sexuality.”

The bill, L.D. 1025, defines conversion therapy as “any practice or treatment that seeks or claims to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity, including, but not limited to, any effort to change gender expression or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions, feelings or behavior toward others based on the individual’s gender.”

The prohibition would apply to state-licensed counselors, psychologists, social workers, doctors, guidance counselors, pastoral counselors and marriage or family therapists, among others. It would not prohibit treatment for individuals undergoing gender transition, counseling that seeks to prevent unsafe sexual practices or any “neutral” talk therapy intended to help a minor cope with issues.

