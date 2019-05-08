A Kennebunk man won $1 million on a lottery scratch ticket he bought on a whim at a local grocery store.

Robert Stuart told Maine Lottery officials he was feeling lucky when he spent $25 on a “Ultimate Millions” ticket he bought from the lottery vending machine at the Hannaford in Kennebunk. He had not been planning to buy a ticket and was getting ready to leave the store when he decided at the last minute to try his luck.

Stuart won the largest prize available from that ticket and, after taxes, took home $710,000.

The Kennebunk Hannaford will receive a$10,000 bonus for selling Stuart the winning ticket.

