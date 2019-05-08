GORHAM — Devin Warren tripled twice and drove in a run, Joshua Joy pitched six solid innings, and top-seeded Southern Maine held on for a 5-3 victory over No. 6 Castleton in the opening game of the double-elimination Little East Conference tournament.

Andrew Hillier added three hits and Sam Troiano had an RBI single for the Huskies (33-5), who took a 4-0 lead in the first three innings on their way to a 12th straight win.

USM, ranked second in both national Division III polls, took advantage of six walks by the Spartans (17-20) and scored three runs on ground outs.

Joy (5-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out five and walking one. Henry Curran pitched two innings and Jake Dexter finished for his eighth save.

USM next plays at 3:30 p.m. Thursday against the loser of Wednesday night’s Rhode Island College-Eastern Connecticut game.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BRIBERY TRIAL: An aspiring sports business manager and an amateur basketball coach were convicted of bribery conspiracy Wednesday at a trial that showed top college coaches were paid off to steer NBA-bound athletes to favored handlers.

The verdict capped the two-week trial of Christian Dawkins and youth basketball coach Merl Code in a case that forced the NCAA to confront corruption affecting basketball players at some of its elite programs.

The pair were convicted on a conspiracy count, but acquitted of some other charges.

The end came just days after Dawkins took the witness stand and denied that he bribed anyone. He testified that an informant and undercover FBI agents, who were posing as investors in his fledgling management company, had tried to get him to pay bribes, but he refused.

In closing arguments, a prosecutor said Dawkins lied to the jury.

