AUGUSTA — A coalition of advocates are calling on Maine’s Legislature to roll back some of the state income tax cuts enacted under former Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

But Maine’s Democratic governor and key lawmakers from both parties made it clear again on Thursday that they won’t support increased income taxes in the next state budget.

Dubbing itself, “the Prosperity Coalition,” the group, includes the Maine Center for Economic Policy, a state employee union, immigrant rights groups, clergy and advocates for a host of causes. It held a news conference at the State House Thursday and called on lawmakers to “un-rig” the state’s tax code and increase taxes on the state’s wealthiest earners.

“Over the last decade Gov. LePage advanced lopsided tax cuts that made it harder for our state to invest in people and communities,” said Garrett Martin, executive director of the Maine Center for Economic Policy, a left-leaning think tank that advocates for progressive tax policies.

Martin said LePage-era tax cuts cost the state about $864 million in lost revenue and it’s money that’s needed to meet the state’s obligation to fund public schools and to share its tax revenue with local cities and towns.

During his eight years in office, LePage ushered in some of the largest income tax cuts in state history, lowering Maine’s top income tax bracket from 8.5 percent to 7.15 percent. LePage’s tax reform also eliminated the state income tax entirely for 70,000 of the state’s lowest wage earners.

Still, MECEP and others who advocate for the poor in Maine have argued LePage’s tax cuts help the wealthiest the most while wages for low and middle-income Mainers have stagnated and government programs meant to help them have been virtually gutted.

Martin said rates of childhood hunger and poverty have increased in Maine while declining in other states in the Northeast. He said the Legislature is now in a position where it could reverse those trends by shifting course on tax policy.

“This Legislature has inherited Gov. LePage’s rigged tax code and the funding challenges it presents,” Martin said. “They’ve inherited the fact that the poorest Mainers pay more of every dollar they earn in taxes than the top one percent.”

Others urging lawmakers to revisit LePage’s tax cuts included Portland City Councilor Pious Ali, who said programs for workforce development and language acquisition for immigrants were especially important and are underfunded.

“If we fix our tax code and stop wasting money on tax cuts that enrich only a lucky few … (we would have) more than enough money to fund our schools, to provide high-quality local services and make other forward-looking investments in our future,” Ali said.

But LePage’s successor, Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, has also vowed she will not increase the state’s income tax and has repeatedly indicated she does not intend to unravel the reduction made under LePage.

While Mills has steadily unwound much of LePage’s conservative legacy, especially around welfare reforms, she has largely left his tax reforms untouched. Mills’ staff confirmed again Thursday that Mills has no interest in raising taxes.

Also lawmakers, both Republican and Democrat, who sit on the Legislature’s budget-writing Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee acknowledge any income tax increases are unlikely for the state’s next two-year budget due by the end of June.

“Absolutely not,” Sen. James Hamper, R-Oxford, the ranking Republican on the committee said Thursday. Hamper said the budget committee has been working from Mills’ budget proposal which does not include any increased taxes. “We are trying to work within our available means,” Hamper said.

Rep. Drew Gattine, D-Westbrook, the House chairman of the committee, said the committee was working to finish its work by Memorial Day and Democrats are working under the assumption there would be no increased revenue from a tax hike.

“The reality is we have a budget that’s been proposed by the governor, who has expressed no appetite for increasing taxes in this budget,” Gattine said.

He said different lawmakers hold different positions about raising taxes or rolling back LePage’s tax cuts, but he was working towards unanimous committee support for the final budget bill and that would not happen if tax increases were part of the equation.

