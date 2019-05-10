OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Veteran firefighter Sherman Lahaie will lead the Old Orchard Beach Fire Department on an interim basis until a permanent new fire chief can be hired.

The previous fire chief, Ed Dube, retired last month. Town Manager Larry Mead praised Dube at Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting, citing his leadership in making much-needed improvements to the fire station, improving the department’s command structure and upgrading gear and equipment.

A call for applications for a replacement ended Monday, and the Town Council voted on Tuesday night to hire Lahaie to fill in during the interim while the town goes through the process of hiring a new chief.

“He’s very, very accomplished, and we’re really glad to have him here to help us out,” Mead said of Lahaie.

Lahaie, 77, served as a fire chief in Lewiston and Veazie, and was as an interim fire chief in Wells and New Gloucester while those towns were in the process of hiring a new chiefs.

He lives in Naples and credits an active lifestyle for his good health. Physical fitness is important to him, he said, and he enjoys skiing, biking and hiking, and once took a 20-day trek across Tibet.

He brings with him a long history of public safety and knowledge of the Old Orchard Beach community.

Lahaie, who has 50 years experience in public safety, was a firefighter at the Pine Point Station for 20 years. During his time working for Scarborough, he said, he answered many calls in Old Orchard Beach.

“This a very busy place,” he said, noting that back in the 1970s there were often only two people on duty and now there is typically seven, with an additional person in the summer.

The Lewiston native also spent many family vacations in Old Orchard Beach when he was a child.

Lahaie studied engineering in school and while working for an engineering firm, was assigned a project that included designing a fire truck. With no prior experience in public safety, he was instantly hooked.

He said he is passionate about helping others, which is what drew him to firefighting and other areas of public safety, as well as volunteering in organizations over the years such as Little League.

“I’m big on community. I’m always looking for new ways to serve,” Lahaie said.

In addition to being a firefighter, Lahaie has worked as an undercover drug agent, fire science instructor and for the U.S. Forest Service in New Hampshire.

Lahaie is also principal in a foundation that provides scholarships and funding for fire training and education.

