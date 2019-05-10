GORHAM — Three UMass Boston pitchers combined on a six-hitter and the second-seeded Beacons eliminated top-seeded Southern Maine from the Little East Conference baseball tournament with a 2-0 win Saturday night.

Ryan McCormick drove in both runs with RBI singles in the second and fourth innings as UMass Boston (29-11) remained unbeaten in the double-elimination tournament and advanced to the championship game Sunday against UMass Dartmouth.

Earlier in the day, Zach Quintal scored twice and Ben Lambert allowed one unearned run in eight innings as USM (34-7) ousted Rhode Island College, 3-1.

Lambert (9-0) scattered 10 hits, struck out seven and walked two. Henry Curran pitched a perfect ninth inning for the save.

USM, ranked No. 2 in NCAA Division III, is expected to receive an at-large bid when the tournament field is announced at noon Monday.

NESCAC: Brooks Carroll singled home a pair of runs, then scored on Justin Han’s two-run double as Middlebury (24-12) scored four runs in the second inning en route to a 10-1 win over Bates (19-17) in an elimination game in Waterville.

Bates got its only in the fifth inning, when Justin White singled and scored on Christian Beal’s base hit.

Earlier, Bates lost 11-3 to Williams.

MAINE SPLITS WITH HARTFORD: Caleb Krebs launched a two-run homer and Danny Casals drove in three runs as Maine (14-28, 10-9 America East) won 11-10 in a doubleheader opener in Hartford, Connecticut.

Hartford (18-29, 10-10) scored three times in the bottom of the ninth to take the second game, 5-4.

Maine broke a 6-6 tie in the opener with a four-run sixth, keyed by Casals’ two-run double. After Hartford scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth, Jeffrey Omohundro singled home Ryan Turenne in the seventh.

In Game 2, Colin Ridley doubled home two runs in the top of the ninth, but Hartford tied the game on a sacrifice fly and a triple before scoring the winning run on an error.

MEN’S TENNIS

BOWDOIN 5, SKIDMORE 1: The Polar Bears (18-4) won all three doubles matches and advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals for the fourth straight year by beating the Thoroughbreds (16-6) in the third round, at Brunswick.

Oscar Yang clinched the match with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Travis Leaf at No. 3 singles. Evan Portier gave the Polar Bears a 4-1 lead with a 6-1, 6-3 win against Suraj Mahtani at No. 5 singles.

Bowdoin will play top-ranked Claremont-Mudd-Scrips (31-1) on May 20 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Claremont defeated the Polar Bears 7-2 in March.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

BOWDOIN 5, NICHOLS 0: Julia Marks earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles to clinch a second-round win for the Polar Bears (15-5) against the Bison (16-2) in Brunswick.

Bowdoin will play MIT in the regional final at noon Sunday, seeking a berth in the national quarterfinals.

The Polar Bears lost only two games in singles after getting three quick points from the doubles teams of Marks and Devon Wolfe, Tasha Christ and Izzy Essi, and Fleming Landau and Sarah Shadowens.

Share

< Previous

Next >