TORONTO — Pitcher Edwin Jackson has a new home in Toronto, one that will make him a major league record holder.

The Blue Jays acquired the 16-year veteran from Oakland on Saturday for cash. In 2018, Jackson matched Octavio Dotel by pitching for his 13th big league team.

Jackson broke in with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2003, and pitched for Tampa Bay, Detroit, the White Sox, Arizona, St. Louis, Washington, the Cubs, Atlanta, San Diego, Miami and Baltimore.

He went 6-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 17 starts for the Athletics last season. Jackson was pitching in Triple-A before the trade.

RAYS: Tampa Bay placed pitcher Tyler Glasnow on the 10-day injured list because of a mild right forearm strain that’s expected to sideline him 4 to 6 weeks.

Glasnow left during the sixth inning of Friday night’s 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees with tightness in his forearm. An MRI performed after the game revealed the extent of the injury.

