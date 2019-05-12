BRIGHTON, England — Earning 97 points is almost always enough to win the Premier League. Not for Liverpool, which had the misfortune of running up against a Manchester City team setting new standards of excellence.

Only for 21 minutes during Sunday’s season finale was the title in Liverpool’s hands.

But by completing the season with a 14th successive victory – coming from behind to overwhelm Brighton 4-1 – City finished a point ahead of Liverpool and retained the trophy.

An English title drought that has clocked up 29 years rolls on for Liverpool. It’s no consolation that Coach Juergen Klopp’s side combined with City to amass 195 points for the highest Premier League total for the top two.

The only comfort for Liverpool is it didn’t sign off the season Sunday with a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton. While City has an FA Cup final to come, Liverpool can win a sixth continental title if it beats Tottenham in the Champions League final June 1.

The one major trophy missing for City is the European Cup. It’s the target for the Abu Dhabi ownership and Manager Pep Guardiola, who has shown he can conquer the Premier League.

“It was the hardest and most satisfying Premier League title win ever,” said Vincent Kompany, the team captain who has been part of City’s four titles since 2012. “Liverpool was exceptional. I don’t mean to rub it in, it is what it is, they didn’t deserve to lose.”

Ten minutes after Liverpool went in front against Wolverhampton through the first of Sadio Mane’s two goals, City fell behind at Brighton.

Although Sergio Aguero tied it 1:23 after Glenn Murray’s header, it took Aymeric Laporte’s header in the 38th minute to put City back in control of its title destiny.

That goal turned out to be the title-clincher, with City’s anxieties only eased in the second half by Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan also scoring.

U.S. MEN: Gio Reyna, a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, scored his fifth goal of the CONCACAF championships as the Americans beat Panama 3-0 at Bradenton, Florida, and qualified for the Under-17 World Cup in Brazil in October.

The Americans have qualified for 17 of the 18 FIFA Under-17 men’s competitions.

U.S. WOMEN: Samantha Mewis scored in each half and the national team began its World Cup send-off series with a 3-0 victory against South Africa at Santa Clara, California.

After missing most of 2018 with a knee injury, Mewis is finding her stride at the right time as she gets ready for her first appearance in the World Cup. She scored last month against Belgium and followed that up against South Africa with her second career two-goal game.

