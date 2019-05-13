St. Mary’s Regional Hospital

Abagail Joy Mills, born April 20 to Jeremy Mills and Stacie Arsenault of Sabattus. Grandparents are Gary and Charlene Arsenault of Westbrook. Great-grandparents are Jeanette and Louis Rossi of Falmouth and Rita Myrick of Sabattus.

Roman James Quinn, born April 22 to Natasha Elaine Quinn and James Patrick Quinn of Lewiston. Grandparents are Debra and Timothy Cote of Minot, Sarah Stark of Phillips, John Quinn of Pine River, Minnesota, and Paul Leask II of Jefferson. Great-grandparents are Sally Manson of Lewiston, Alice Leask of Whitefield and Howard “Al” Stark of Richmond, Virginia.

Mid Coast Hospital

Elliana Fidelis Banton, born April 26 to Benjamin Adam Banton and Jennifer Lynn Dunlap of Brunswick. Grandparents are John and Melody Dunlap of Tucson, Arizona, William and Beverly Bonenfant and Mary Ellen and Russell Banton, all of Brunswick.

Vera Jane Callahan, born April 28 to Zachary Joseph Callahan and Kathyrn Laura Callahan of Brunswick. Grandparents are Jim and Dawn Daly of Middlebury, Vermont, and Alane Crowe and Scott Ainsworth, both of Brunswick. Great-grandparents Dick and Rachel Beaupre of Brunswick.

Ryan Alan Wimbish Jr., born April 29 to Ryan Alan Wimbish and Cheryl Lynn Wimbish of Richmond. Grandparents are Raymond and Shelia Knight of Richmond and Roy and Diana Wimbish of Hampstead, New Hampshire. Great-grandparents are Diane and Dennis Egan of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and Carolyn Knight of Richmond.

Aubree Marie Thibeault, born April 30 to Adam James Thibeault and Erin Marie Chandler of Litchfield. Grandparents are Rob and Julie Chandler of Brunswick, Jim and Tracey Thibeault of Bowdoin and Terry and Kevin Marstaller of Lisbon Falls. Great-grandparents are Luisita Smith of Durham, Bridget Chandler of Pownal and Bonnie and Kevin Hartnett of Tucson, Arizona.

