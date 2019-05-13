The University of Southern Maine baseball team will host a Division III baseball regional, the NCAA announced Monday. And if both the Huskies and nearby St. Joseph’s College win their regional tournaments this weekend, they would meet for a berth in the D-III World Series.

USM (34-7), making its 25th NCAA appearance, will host a four-team, double-elimination regional in Gorham Friday through Sunday. The Huskies will face New England Collegiate Conference champion New England College (25-15) of Henniker, New Hampshire, in its opener. The other teams in USM’s regional are SUNY-Oswego (29-12) and MIT (22-17-1).

Southern Maine went 2-2 last week in the Little East Conference tournament, won by the University of Massachusetts-Boston. While the Huskies’ pitchers continued to excel, an offense that had been averaging 7.5 runs per game scored just nine runs in four games.

Southern Maine won NCAA titles in 1991 and 1997 under Coach Ed Flaherty and was the national runner-up in 2013.

St. Joseph’s (32-10) has been sent to a regional hosted by UMass-Boston (30-11). The Monks will open against Wheaton College of Massachusetts (27-10) while UMass-Boston will face Baruch (17-18) of New York City, which beat Husson to earn the North Atlantic Conference’s automatic bid.

St. Joe’s has been idle since winning the Great Northeast Athletic Conference title on May 5. This will be the Monks’ ninth NCAA appearance and first since 2014.

The 16 regional tournaments run Friday through Sunday. The 16 regional winners meet in eight best-of-three super regional series on May 24-26. The super regional winners advance to the 2019 national championship, May 31-June 5 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Southern Maine Community College baseball team also will be in national tournament play. SMCC (29-7) won its fourth straight Yankee Small College Conference title and were selected for the United States College Athletic Association 10-team Small College World Series for the first time in eight seasons. Sixth-seeded SMCC will play No. 3 and tournament host Penn State Dubois in its opening game, Monday at 6:30 p.m. Penn State Dubois (28-12) is the defending USCAA champion.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous