LOS ANGELES — Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred placed Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias on seven-day administrative leave Tuesday after Urias was arrested Monday night on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery.

The arrest was made after officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of an incident in the parking lot of the Beverly Center shopping mall. Witnesses told police they saw a man later identified as Urias shove a woman, who then fell over.

The woman is Urias’ girlfriend, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

MLB will investigate the case during Urias’ leave. A player can go on leave for up to seven days, but the commissioner’s office can extend that time. The commissioner’s office can reinstate Urias after the leave or suspend him.

YANKEES: New York acquired veteran slugger Kendrys Morales and cash from Oakland in a deal announced Tuesday night.

The Yankees will send a player to be named or cash to the Athletics.

The A’s acquired Morales from Toronto on March 27, and the 13-year major league veteran appeared in 34 games. The switch-hitter batted .204 with one homer and seven RBI before being designated for assignment Monday.

The Yankees added Morales a day after putting Miguel Andujar back on the injured list with a small labrum tear in his right shoulder. New York has 13 players on the IL, and Andujar had been the Yankees’ best remaining fit at designated hitter.

ROYALS: The team summoned top prospect Nicky Lopez from Triple-A Omaha and put him right into the lineup for its series opener Tuesday night against Texas.

The 24-year-old Lopez was the Royals’ fifth-round pick in the 2016 draft. He was hitting .353 with a .457 on-base percentage with the Storm Chasers.

METS: Infielder Jed Lowrie’s debut with the team is being delayed because he strained his hamstring while in the minors to work his way back from an injured left knee.

Mets Manager Mickey Callaway said before Tuesday night’s game at Washington that Lowrie will head back to Florida and be reassessed in a couple of weeks.

MARINERS: Starting pitcher Felix Hernandez is expected to miss four to six weeks after being diagnosed with a lat strain in his right side.

