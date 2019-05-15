NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres hit three home runs during a doubleheader sweep, including a solo shot in the nightcap, and Domingo German became the majors’ first eight-game winner in the New York Yankees’ 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

Torres hit two of New York’s four homers during a 5-3 win in the first game. The 2018 All-Star has eight homers this season, and six have come against the Orioles.

UP NEXT for sox WHO: Houston Astros (TBD) at Boston Red Sox (Porcello 3-3) WHEN: 7:10 p.m. Friday TELEVISION: NESN

New York has won 20 of 27 to move a season-high 10 games over .500 at 26-16 despite currently having 13 players on the injured list.

Aroldis Chapman closed out both games, giving him 11 saves in 12 chances. Zack Britton also pitched a scoreless inning in each game.

ASTROS 5, TIGERS 1: Justin Verlander allowed two hits in seven impressive innings against his former team, and visiting Houston won its eighth straight.

Verlander (7-1) struck out nine in his second start at Comerica Park since his 2017 trade from Detroit to Houston. JaCoby Jones homered off him in the third for the Tigers’ only run, but with Miguel Cabrera out of the lineup, Detroit managed little offensively. The only significant jam Verlander faced was in the fifth, when Niko Goodrum lined out with the bases loaded.

TWINS 8, ANGELS 7: Minnesota reliever Mike Morin hit former teammate Mike Trout with a bases-loaded pitch that forced in a run in the ninth inning before retiring Shohei Ohtani to end the game on a groundout and preserve the Twins’ victory in Minneapolis.

Jonathan Lucroy had an RBI double and David Fletcher drove in a run with a single against Trevor Hildenberger in the three-run ninth, before the Twins turned to Morin for the final two outs and his first save this season. Morin gave up two of the season-high 18 hits by the Angels and plunked Trout on the shoulder.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 11, PIRATES 1: Zack Greinke pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning before exiting with a trainer and Arizona routed Chris Archer and the Pirates in Phoenix.

Greinke (6-1) allowed four hits in 72/3 innings, then walked off the mound with a 2-2 count on the Pirates’ Cole Tucker. There was no immediate announcement on what prompted him to leave.

Greinke struck out five, walked none and raised his scoreless innings streak against the Pirates to 211/3 innings.

Blake Swihart hit a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the eighth for the Diamondbacks.

BRAVES 4, CARDINALS 0: Austin Riley made quite a splash in his big league debut, homering off Michael Wacha to lead Atlanta to a win at home.

A top prospect, Riley was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game after Ender Inciarte went on the 10-day injured list with a sore back.

RED 6, CUBS 5: Eugenio Suarez hit a tying two-run homer in the eighth, and slumping Yasiel Puig singled with the bases loaded in the 10th, rallying Cincinnati at home.

The Cubs’ stingy bullpen let a solid start by Yu Darvish go to waste. Darvish fanned 11 batters, and Addison Russell hit a two-run homer – his first since returning from a 40-game suspension for domestic violence – to help the Cubs to a 5-3 lead.

NATIONALS 5, METS 1: Patrick Corbin struck out 11 in eight strong innings and Victor Robles homered to help Washington to a win at home.

Anthony Rendon had three hits for the Nationals, who had lost seven of 10. He had two doubles and a single, scored twice and drove in a run.

INTERLEAGUE

GIANTS 4, BLUE JAYS 3: Edwin Jackson became the first player in major league history to play for 14 teams when he made his Toronto debut and pitched five innings in a loss at San Francisco.

The 35-year-old right-hander allowed three runs – two earned – and six hits in five innings. He struck out two, walked one, hit a batter and left after 77 pitches with the score 3-3.

Brandon Crawford hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth off Ryan Tepera (0-2).

RAYS 1, MARLINS 0: Seven pitchers combined on a seven-hitter for Tampa Bay, and the Rays shut out host Miami for the second straight game.

The Marlins (10-31) lost their seventh consecutive game and are on pace for 122 losses.

NOTES

YANKEES: Third baseman Miguel Andujar will have season-ending surgery to repair a small labrum tear in his right shoulder.

Andujar, last year’s AL Rookie of the Year runner-up, initially was sidelined by the injury from April 1 to May 3 and struggled mightily in his return.

After going 6 for 47 with no extra-base hits, he went back on the injured list Monday.

TWINS: The team placed catcher Mitch Garver on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle and returned third baseman Miguel Sano from his rehabilitation assignment, nearly four months after he sustained a severe cut on his right heel.

RANGERS: Texas placed shortstop Elvis Andrus on the injured list with a strained right hamstring and recalled outfielder Willie Calhoun from Triple-A Nashville.

Share

< Previous

Next >