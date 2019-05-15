Jamie Collins looks to be coming back to New England.

The Boston Globe reported Wednesday that the versatile linebacker has signed with Patriots and is expected to take part in some on-field work with the team Thursday as part of its voluntary offseason program.

Collins, 29, was taken by New England in the second round of the 2013 draft and played three-plus seasons with the team, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2015, before being traded to Cleveland during the 2016 season. He signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Browns in 2017, but was released this offseason.

Terms of Collins’ contract with New England were not reported.

• The Patriots have also signed first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry.

The 6-foot-4, 213-pound receiver from Arizona State was the 32nd overall pick in the draft. Harry had 213 receptions for 2,889 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Sun Devils. He also ran 23 times for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

He is the first receiver selected by the Patriots in the first round since they chose Terry Glenn seventh overall in 1996. Harry is the first receiver taken in the first round under coach Bill Belichick.

JETS: After helping to lead the team’s coaching search this offseason, spending big money in free agency and overseeing the draft, Mike Maccagnan is stunningly out as New York’s general manager.

Team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson announced the decision to fire Maccagnan in a statement posted Wednesday on the team’s Twitter account. Coach Adam Gase will serve as the acting general manager while the Jets search for a replacement.

“It was a decision that evolved,” Johnson said during a conference call a few hours after the announcement. “And it took a while and maybe I was slow with that decision, but I finally came to it in the last few days.”

ESPN reported that Brian Heimerdinger, the Jets’ vice president of player personnel, also was fired.

Maccagnan had long been on the hot seat, so the move itself isn’t necessarily a shocker. The timing, however, is particularly surprising because Maccagnan ran the Jets’ draft less than three weeks ago, including taking defensive tackle Quinnen Williams with the No. 3 overall pick.

BROWNS: One practice appears to be enough for Odell Beckham Jr.

The star wide receiver was not at Cleveland’s voluntary workout Wednesday after showing up Tuesday following a monthlong absence. Beckham, who was acquired by the Browns in a March trade from the Giants, had been in contact with the club while he was away and the team is comfortable with his leaving again.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle added former Jets starting quarterback Geno Smith to the competition to back up Russell Wilson.

Smith signed Wednesday and will be competing with Paxton Lynch, who was selected by Denver in the first round of the 2016 draft.

49ERS: San Francisco signed former Lions and Falcons tight end Levine Toilolo to a one-year deal.

