NEW HIRES

Jeff Joyce, a patent and intellectual property attorney, joined Eaton Peabody in Portland.

Joyce was previously the managing attorney of Bohan Mathers, an intellectual property firm. He is the attorney of record on more than 400 trademark applications, and has engaged in dozens of trademark enforcement actions, including trademark opposition and cancellation proceedings.

Sally Garand joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as vice president, community banking relationship manager, working from its office in South China.

Garand, of Manchester, brings more than 30 years of commercial lending experience. She was previously a commercial loan officer at Finance Authority of Maine.

Kelsey Getchell joined The Honan Group of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in Portland as a private client associate.

Getchell is currently studying for her Series 7 license.

RETIRING

Barbara Finkelstein, president of York County Community College, is retiring on June 30.

Finkelstein, who took office in 2014, has overseen a $2.9 million fundraising campaign that helped fuel new construction and course offerings at the college in Wells. Under her leadership, the college expanded from one building to three, adding a new 18,000-square-foot state-of-the-art building on the Wells campus, and a new instructional facility in Sanford that houses the college’s growing precision machining programs.

She has worked for 41 years at community colleges and 46 years in education.

Central Maine Community College President Scott Knapp will serve as interim president, overseeing both colleges.

Knapp has been president at CMCC since 1997 and has previously served as interim president at York County Community College.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Bill Mitchell, of GHM Insurance Agency and PJM Property Management, LLC, was

recently selected by Mainebiz as the 2019 Small Business Leader of the Year.

GHM is a locally owned independent insurance agency serving the needs of business

owners and families since 1901.

PJM Property Management, LLC owns and manages over 130,000 square feet of

commercial and residential real estate throughout Waterville.

Share

< Previous

Next >