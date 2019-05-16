BASEBALL

Mickey Moniak hit a two-run triple and Adam Haseley followed with a run-scoring double in a four-run third inning Thursday night, and the Reading Fightin Phils went on to a 7-2 victory that sent the visiting Portland Sea Dogs to their sixth loss in the last seven games.

Darwinzon Hernandez of Portland struck out 11 in seven innings but was victimized by Brett Netzer’s error that let in the first run in the fourth. Hernandez gave up five hits and two earned runs. Reliever Dominic LoBrutto of Portland was tagged for four hits and three runs in the eighth.

Netzer and Jhon Nunez had two hits apiece in Portland’s eight-hit offense.

GOLF

COLLEGE: Bailey Plourde of Newcastle, who attends Centre College of Danville, Kentucky, fired a 2-over 74 and is tied for second, one shot out of the lead entering the final round of the NCAA Division III championships at Houston.

Emily Salamy of Rhodes College also shot a 74 and remains one shot ahead of Plourde and Cordelia Chan of Williams College. The final round will be played Friday.

TENNIS

ITALIAN OPEN: Nick Kyrgios of Australia walked off the court after throwing a chair onto the red clay at Rome and was defaulted from his second-round match.

First, Kyrgios kicked a water bottle in his match against Norwegian qualifier Casper Ruud. Then he picked up a white chair and flung it onto the court with his right hand. Before he was defaulted, Kyrgios received a warning for ball abuse, then was docked a point for unsportsmanlike conduct and lost a game for more unsportsmanlike conduct. It end came in the third set with Ruud leading, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 2-1.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Liz Cambage, the 6-foot-8 Australian was traded from Dallas to Las Vegas for Moriah Jefferson, Isabelle Harrison and the Aces’ first two picks in 2020.

Cambage, who finished second behind Breanna Stewart in the MVP balloting last year, said in January she no longer wanted to play in Dallas. After initially saying she would go only to Los Angeles, Cambage changed her mind and accepted this move.

HOCKEY

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Anthony Mantha scored twice to lift Canada to a 5-2 victory over France at Kosice, Slovakia.

After starting with a loss to Finland, the Canadians have bounced back with three straight wins. They still have to face Germany, Denmark and the United States in preliminary-round games.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Arizona Cardinals All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson was suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The NFL didn’t specify which illegal substance it believes Peterson used.

• Scott Pioli stepped down after more than five years as assistant general manager of the Atlanta Falcons. Pioli is a former player personnel director for the New England Patriots.

