Rudy, Rudy, Rudy. The former mayor planned, then canceled a trip to Ukraine even as he advertised his purpose there: “meddling in an investigation” that might help President Trump by probing Joe Biden’s son.

“I guarantee you: Joe Biden will not get to Election Day without this being investigated,” he promised Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

In 2017, Giuliani was hired by Ukrainian-Russian developer Pavel Fuks. Rudy says that work was related to emergency management consulting; Fuks says it “is stated in the contract” that Giuliani is “a lobbyist for Kharkiv (Ukraine’s second largest city) and Ukraine.”

Despite that, despite the planned jaunt to urge foreign prosecutors to target U.S. political opponents, America’s-mayor-slash-Ukraine’s-lobbyist has never listed himself as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Why not?

In 1994, then-Mayor Giuliani said, “Freedom is about authority. Freedom is about the willingness of every single human being to cede to lawful authority a great deal of discretion about what you do.” What would that guy tell this guy?

