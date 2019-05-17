GORHAM — Xavier Nunez, Luis Atiles and Joe Maestu each drove in two runs, and New England College rolled to a 10-2 win over Southern Maine in the opening game of an NCAA Division III baseball regional Friday.

The top-seeded Huskies (34-8) face an elimination game at noon Saturday against MIT or Oswego State.

USM ace Ben Lambert (9-1) was knocked out in the third inning as he lost for the first time this season, allowing five runs in 21/3 innings.

New England College (26-15) opened a 5-0 lead with two runs in the second and three in the third.

Jake Dexter’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third and Dylan Hapworth’s RBI single in the sixth cut USM’s deficit to 5-2, but the Pilgrims broke it open with five runs in the eighth.

Andrew Hillier had three of USM’s nine hits. The Huskies committed four errors and issued eight walks.

WHEATON 9, ST. JOSEPH’S 3: Stephen Quigley’s two-run single in the seventh inning broke a 2-2 deadlock, and the Lyons (28-10) used a six-run outburst to pull away from the Monks (32-11) in the opener of their NCAA Division III regional in Boston.

St. Joseph’s got an RBI single from Greg Emanuelson in the third inning and a sacrifice fly from Luke Johnson in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead. Wheaton scored the tying run in the bottom of the fourth on a wild pitch, then broke it open in the seventh.

Emanuelson and Drew Healey each had two hits for the Monks, who will play Baruch in an elimination game Saturday.

MAINE SPLITS WITH BINGHAMTON: Hernen Sardinas and Mike Sabatine each had four hits and an RBI for Maine (15-31, 11-11 America East) in a 4-1 win over Binghamton (21-22, 10-9) in the first game of a doubleheader in Orono.

Ryan Turenne added three hits, Danny Casals added two singles and Cody Pasic drove in two runs.

Cody Lawyerson got the win, allowing seven hits and one run in seven innings.

In Game 2, Anthony Meduri scored on Jake Evans fielder’s choice grounder in the seventh to break a 1-1 tie and give the Bearcats a 2-1 victory.

Pasic had an RBI single in the third inning for the Black Bears.

Maine concludes its regular season with an 11 a.m. game against the Bearcats on Saturday.

GOLF

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS: Bailey Plourde of Newcastle shot a 6-over 78 in the final round and finished sixth at the NCAA Division III championship in Houston.

Plourde, a sophomore at Centre College in Kentucky, had a four-day total of 14-over 302. She was six shots behind winner Cordelia Chan of Williams.

