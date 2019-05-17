OAKLAND, Calif. — These Golden State Warriors have long been able to score in fabulous, jaw-dropping flurries. Down by eight to the Portland Trail Blazers at home with four minutes to go Thursday night, they needed every last burst, perfect pass, driving layup and dunk.

“Our experience really paid off for us tonight, having a bunch of guys who just won’t quit,” said Draymond Green, who was smack in the middle of it all.

Stephen Curry scored 37 points and the Warriors rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit before holding off Portland on the final possession for a 114-111 victory and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Golden State Coach Steve Kerr insisted his team stole the game with a sensational final few minutes and another familiar third-quarter outburst.

His counterpart, Terry Stotts of the Trail Blazers, considered it a “lost opportunity” on the road.

CJ McCollum missed a driving jumper with 32 seconds left and Green scored on the other end for the Warriors, giving Portland one final chance with 12.3 seconds to go. Andre Iguodala then blocked a 3-point attempt by Damian Lillard on the left wing.

“They stole it but they earned it down the stretch,” McCollum said.

Seth Curry, Steph’s little brother, scored 16 points and put Portland ahead on a 3-pointer with 1:03 left before Kevon Looney’s dunk put Golden State back on top, 112-111.

PACERS: The NBA banned guard Tyreke Evans at least two years for violating the league’s anti-drug policy.

He can apply for reinstatement in 2021.

TACKO FALL, the University of Central Florida center, spent his entire college career described as a 7-foot-6 athlete who showed remarkable athleticism for someone his size.

But the NBA draft combine revealed Fall’s measurements were slightly different. He broke combine measurement records.

Fall was measured at 7-foot-7 with shoes on and 7-foot-5 1/4 without them.

He weighed in at 289 pounds, had an 8-foot-2 1/4 wingspan, a 10-foot-2 1/2 standing reach and 6.8 percent body fat.

Jonathan Givony of Draft Express reported Fall “just broke every figure in our database for height, wingspan and reach dating back to the ’80s.”

Share

< Previous

Next >