BOSTON — Jared Gagne and Greg Emanuelson each drove in three runs, Joey Murphy had three hits and St. Joseph’s handled Baruch, 11-0, in an elimination game of an NCAA Division III regional baseball tournament on Saturday.

Murphy hit two triples, drove in a run, stole a base and scored four times.

The Monks (33-11) had two big innings, scoring four runs in the second without a hit and three in the seventh on the strength of three extra-base hits.

Matt Bergeron (7-3) scattered five hits over seven innings and struck out six before Zach Ham and Troy Bogdahn each pitched an inning of no-hit relief.

Baruch finished 17-20, while the Monks advanced to play Saturday night against Wheaton.

BINGHAMTON 7, MAINE 2: Kevin Gsell hit three doubles and drove in four runs to lead the Bearcats (23-22, 12-9 America East) over the Black Bears (15-32, 11-12) in a regular-season finale in Orono.

Gsell hit a two-run double during a four-run first inning, and doubled in two more in the third for a 6-1 lead. He also doubled and scored in eighth.

Joe Bramanti scored both runs for Maine, coming home on a sacrifice fly by Caleb Kerbs in the second, and on a single by Mike Sabatine in the seventh.

Maine will be the fifth seed and play No. 4 UMass Lowell in the America East tournament starting Wednesday in Vestal, New York. Binghamton, the host, will be the third seed and play No. 6 Hartford.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

MIDDLEBURY 18, BOWDOIN 9: Jane Earley had four goals and Grace Getman had three as the Panthers (19-1) eliminated the Polar Bears (10-8) from the NCAA Division III tournament with a third-round victory in Middlebury, Vermont.

Fiona Bundy scored three goals for Bowdoin, and Elizabeth Growney and Kate Kelly each had two.

Aaliyah Biondo and Erin Morrissey combined for nine saves for the Polar Bears.

