Clusters of hot air balloons hovering along the Androscoggin River and over rocky Great Falls is one of Maine’s most picturesque sights and a highlight of summer in the Lewiston-Auburn area.

The three-day Great Falls Balloon Festival, Aug. 16-18, includes hot-air balloon launches at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, as well as carnival rides, games, food and entertainment. Admission is free, and about 100,000 people pass through the festival each year between the primary location at Simard-Payne Memorial Park (off Oxford Street) in Lewiston and additional entertainment and food options on the other side of the Riverwalk at Festival Plaza in Auburn.

Summer festivals, fairs and fun

May

21/Friday

AudioBody presented by Minot Community Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Poland Regional High School, audiobody.com

31/Friday

Art Walk LA, Lewiston and Auburn, 5-8 p.m., laarts.org/artwalk/

June

1/Saturday

Safe Voices 5K Run/Walk to End Domestic Violence, Bates College, Lewiston, 9 a.m., (207) 795-6744, ext. 214, safevoices.org

1/Saturday

Bethel Library plant sale, Bethel Library, 9-10 a.m., (207) 824-2520, bethellibraryassociation.org

2/Sunday

7th annual SMH Run for Wellness 5K and Kids Fun Run, Ripley Medical building, 193 Main St., Norway, (207) 744-6052, wmhcc.org

7/Friday

Western Maine Art Group First Friday 5-7 p.m., 426 Main St., Norway, (207) 393-3912

8/Saturday

The Heywood Club, annual 7½ mile yard sale in Norway along Pleasant Street, Crockett Ridge Road, Round the Pond roads and Millettville Road, (207) 743-5150.

9/Sunday

Kayaking, North Pond, Norway, 9 a.m.-noon, (207) 739-2124, www.wfltmaine.org

12/Wednesday

Open Mic at Cafe Nomad, doors open at 5:30 p.m., (207) 739-2249, www.cafenomad.com

14-16/Friday-Sunday

Trek Across Maine, Brunswick Landing, Brunswick, with overnight stops at Bates College in Lewiston and Colby College in Waterville, trekacrossmaine.org

15/Saturday

Telstar High School 50th anniversary, 284 Walkers Mills Road, Bethel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., (207) 824-2136

20/Thursday

Nomad Trail Race 2 of 6, Shepard’s Farm, 121 Crockett Ridge Road, Norway, (207) 739-2124, wfltmaine.org

20-30/Thursday-Sunday

OHMPAA presents “Papermaker,”Norway Grange, ohmpaa.com

21-23/Friday-Sunday

Wilton Lions Club Giant Yard Sale, Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m.-noon, (207) 645-2727

22/Saturday

Great Falls Beer Fest, 46 Beech Street, Lewiston, noon to 5:30 p.m., (207) 333-6769, greatfallsbrewfest.com

22/Saturday

Third annual Short Folks for Hope Folk Fair, Phoenix Karate Academy in Auburn, 1- 4 p.m., (888) 522-6987, shortfolks.org

22/Saturday

Summer Solstice Festival, Sat Manav Yoga Ashram, Farmington, satmanavyogaashram.com

22/Saturday

Maine Mega Yard Sale to benefit Farmington-area animal shelter, (207) 778-2638,

fcanimalshelter.org/maine-mega-yard-sale-2019

23/Sunday

7th annual Fun Dog Day, Oxford County Fairgrounds, 67 Pottle Road, Oxford, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., (207) 743-8679, responsiblepetcare.org

23/Sunday

Poland Spring Heritage Day & Strawberry Festival, Poland Spring Resort & Preservation Park, (207) 998-4142, polandspringps.org

24/Monday

30th annual Coca-Cola of Northern New England Bethel Area Chamber Golf Classic, The Bethel Inn Resort, Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce, (207) 824-2282, bethelmaine.com

28/Friday

Art Walk LA, Lewiston and Auburn, 5-8 p.m., laarts.org/artwalk/

29/Saturday

Second Nature Hike: Glassface Trail, carpool from Fare Share Market, Main Street, Norway, (207) 739-2124, secondnature-maine.com

29/Saturday

Rotary Yard Sale and Auction Telstar High School, Walkers Mills Road, Bethel, bethelrotary.org

29/Saturday

Kingfield Pops, Kingfield, 4:30 p.m., www.kingfieldpops.com

July

4/Thursday

The 4th of July Community Picnic & Concert, Bethel Historical Society, 11:30 a.m., (207) 824-2908, bethelhistorical.org

4/Thursday

Farmington Rotary Club annual parade, downtown Farmington.

4/Thursday

Liberty Fest in Lewiston-Auburn, details TBA.

5-6/Friday-Saturday

River Rock Music Festival Sunday River, presented by Lighthouse Events, (800) 543-2754, riverrockfestival.com

5/Friday

Western Maine Art Group First Friday, 5-7 p.m., 426 Main St., Norway, (207) 393-3912, westernmaineartgroup.org

6/Saturday

30th annual Bethel Art Fair, Bethel Town Common, (800) 442-5826, bethelartfair.com

7/Sunday

Live, Laugh, Run; Becca 4-Ever in our Hearts, 4-mile race in South Paris, newenglandruns.com

7/Sunday

Free concert at the Bell Hill Meetinghouse in Otisfield. 7 p.m., State Street traditional jazz band, (207) 539-8178

12-14/Friday-Sunday

37th Annual Moxie Festival, downtown Lisbon, moxiefestival.com/

13/Saturday

12th annual Norway Triathlon, 8 a.m., (207) 739-2124, norwaytri.com

13/Saturday

Norway Music & Arts Festival, on or near Main Street, Norway, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., (207) 713-1515, norwayartsfestival.org

13/Saturday

Oxford Hills Rotary Club, annual charity auction at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, (207) 592-4663, oxfordhillsrotary.org

13/Saturday

Yoga Life Festival, Sat Manav Yoga Ashram, Farmington, satmanavyogaashram.com

13-14/Saturday-Sunday

58th annual Western Maine Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show, Telstar High School, 284 Walkers Mills Road, Bethel, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., (207) 776-2759, [email protected]

18-21/Thursday-Sunday

Kingfield Days, Kingfield, kingfield.me/events

19-20/Friday-Saturday

New England Forest Rally Sunday River and surrounding area, newenglandforestrally.com

19-21/ Friday-Sunday

Waterford World’s Fair, (207) 595-1601, waterfordworldsfair.org

20/Saturday

40th annual Founders’ Day Celebration, Paris Hill, South Paris, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., (207) 743-2980, hamlin.lib.me.us

20/Saturday

Molly Ockett Day & Classic Road Races, Bethel Town Common, (800) 442-5826, mollyockettday.com

21/Sunday

“FORE a Cause” benefit golf scramble at Norway Country Club, (207) 743-7698

26/Friday

Art Walk LA, Lewiston and Auburn, 5-8 p.m., laarts.org/artwalk/

26-27/Friday-Saturday

Farmington Summer Fest, downtown Farmington, downtownfarmington.com

26-28/Friday-Sunday

19th annual New England Couples Golf Championship, The Bethel Inn Resort On the Common, 21 Broad St., (800) 654-1025, bethelinn.com

27/Saturday

11th annual Butterfly Release,Geiger Elementary School, 610 College St., Lewiston, 11 a.m., (207) 795-9407, androscoggin.org

27/Saturday

10th annual Tough Mountain Challenge, Sunday River, (800) 543-2754, toughmountain.com

28/Sunday

The Annual Bell Hill Meetinghouse Sunday event in Otisfield, 2:30 p.m., “This Old Maine House,” (207) 539-8178

August

2-3/Friday-Saturday

Paris Hill Music Festival, two night outdoor music festival, 455 Paris Hill Road, South Paris, (207) 743-2371,  parishillmusicfestival.com

2-3/Friday-Saturday

37th annual Wilton Blueberry Festival, wiltonbbf.com

2/Friday

Western Maine Art Group First Friday, 5-7 p.m., 426 Main St., Norway, (207) 393-3912, westernmaineartgroup.org

3/Saturday

Andover Olde Home Days, Andover Town Common, (207) 392-3761

3/Saturday

Maine State Kids’ Triathlon, Bethel, mainestatetriathlon.com/kids-tri

10/Saturday

4th annual Foothills Food Festival, Norway, (207) 739-2101, foothillsfoodfestival.org

12/Monday

33nd annual Leon Truman Chamber Golf Classic at Bethel Inn & Country Club, (207) 743-2281, oxfordhillsmaine.com

15-18/Thursday-Sunday

43rd annual Trappers’ Weekend, 760 East Bethel Road, Bethel, (207) 875-5765

16-18/Friday-Sunday

Great Falls Balloon Festival, Lewiston-Auburn, greatfallsballoonfestival.org/

17/Saturday

Oxford Hills Rotary club annual Lobster & Steak Fest at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, 3 p.m., (207) 890-3122, oxfordhillsrotary.org

21/Wednesday

20th annual Chip Morrison Scholarship Scramble, Fox Ridge Golf Club, 550 Penley Corner Road, Auburn, (207) 777-4653, foxridgegolfclub.com/

30/Friday

Art Walk LA, Lewiston and Auburn, 5-8 p.m., laarts.org/artwalk/

September

6-7/Friday-Saturday

Lewiston-Auburn Greek Festival, 155 Hogan Road, Lewiston, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., lagreekfestival.com

6/Friday

Western Maine Art Group First Friday,  5-7 p.m., 426 Main St., Norway, (207) 393-3912, westernmaineartgroup.org

11-14/Wednesday-Saturday

Oxford County Fair, Oxford County Fairgrounds, 67 Pottle Road, Oxford, oxfordcountyfair.com

13-15/Friday-Sunday

Maine Brew Fest, Sunday River, 15 S. Ridge Road, Newry, (800) 543-2754, sundayriver.com

13/Friday

17th annual Franklin County Chamber and Seth Wescott Golf Classic, Sugarloaf Golf Course, franklincountymaine.org

15-21, Sunday-Saturday

Farmington Fair, (207) 778-6083, farmingtonfairmaine.com

21/Saturday

21st annual Harvestfest & Chowdah Cookoff, Bethel Town Common, (800) 442-5826, bethelharvestfest.com

27/Friday

Art Walk LA, Lewiston and Auburn, 5-8 p.m., laarts.org/artwalk/

28/Saturday

Mt. Abram Ski Club Golf, The Bethel Inn Resort On the Common, bethelinn.com

28-29/Saturday-Sunday

Dempsey Challenge, run on Saturday, bike on Sunday, Lewiston, (866) 990-1499, dempseycenter.org/dempsey-challenge/

29-1/Sunday-Tuesday

The 27th annual Fall Festival Pro-am Golf Tournament at The Bethel Inn Resort, bethelinn.com

29-6/Sunday-Sunday

Fryeburg Fair, fryeburgfair.org

October

3-5/Thursday-Saturday

30th annual Maine Mountains Jeep Jamboree, Bethel, (530) 333-4777, jeepjamboreeusa.com/trips/maine-mountains

3-5/Thursday-Saturday

Emerge Film Festival, Lewiston-Auburn, (207) 558-5878, emergefilmfestival.org

4/Friday

Western Maine Art Group First, 5-7 p.m., 426 Main St., Norway, (207) 393-3912, westernmaineartgroup.org

6/Sunday

The 20th annual Waterford Fall Foliage Road Race, 5K Fitness Walk and One Mile Fun Run, (207) 583-2603, newenglandruns.com

12-13/Saturday-Sunday

Fall Festival & North American Wife Carrying Championship, Sunday River, (800) 543-2754, sundayriver.com

13/Saturday

20th annual Waterford Fall Foliage 5K Race/Walk & Fun Run, 11:30 am, waterfordfall5k.com

25/Friday

Art Walk LA, Lewiston and Auburn, 5-8 p.m., laarts.org/artwalk/

25-26/Friday-Saturday

Bethel Outing Club Ski Sale, Gould Academy Field House, 39 Church St., Bethel, (207) 357-9239, bethelouting.org

26/Saturday

Water Bear Confabulum, Farmington, artgalleryumf.org

November

1/Friday

Western Maine Art Group First Friday, 5-7 p.m., 426 Main St., Norway, (207) 393-3912, westernmaineartgroup.org

14-24/Thursday-Sunday

OHMPAA presents “Godspell,” ohmpaa.com

23/Saturday

DECA Holiday Craft Fair, Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, 256 Main St., South Paris, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., (207) 743-8914

23-24/Saturday-Sunday

Annual Christmas Arts Craft Fair, 490 Pleasant St., Lewiston, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.,

30/Saturday

Local Craft & Wares Fair, 21 Broad St., 9 a.m., bethelinn.com

30/Saturday

Christmas Parade, Norway to South Paris, 11 a.m., (207) 743-2281, oxfordhillsmaine.com

30-31/ Saturday-Sunday

Festival of Trees, (207) 743-2281, oxfordhillsmaine.com

For some theater and gardening events, go to:

Celebration Barn, 190 Stock Farm Road, South Paris, (207) 743-8452, celebrationbarn.com

Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, (207) 583-6747, http://www.deertrees-theatre.org/

McLaughlin Garden & Homestead, 97 and 103 Main St., South Paris, (207) 743-8820, mclaughlingarden.org

Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, (207) 782-3200, thepublictheatre.org

“A lot of people who come from out of town to see the balloons want to book their vacation that week,” said Tracy Collins, president of the Great Falls Balloon Festival board. “Lewiston-Auburn has amazing architecture, and photos of the launches look so majestic featuring church steeples and balloons touching down on the river.”

Balloons take off from Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston during the 2018 Great Falls Balloon Festival. This year, the festival will be held from Aug. 16-18. Sun Journal file photo

A festival highlight is the Moon Glow on Friday (8-9 p.m.), when three specialty balloons — including Smokey Bear (celebrating his 75th birthday) — will be lit up and tethered, hovering over the field.

“The Moon Glow brings a huge crowd,” Collins said. “People get to see the balloons in a whole new light.”

Balloon launches are, of course, weather dependent, with the festival’s balloonmeister watching the weather and observing Federal Aviation Administration guidelines. Collins says that wind is more often a deterrent in the evening; if you really want to see the balloons in the air, morning is the better bet.

(Note: Dogs are not allowed on the field during any of the balloon launches.)

For balloon watching, parking is more plentiful in the morning, as are the pancakes (5:30-10:30 a.m.).

But you’ll find more going on later in the day, when the majority of the food vendors are open and poutine and lime Rickeys are crowd favorites. Every year, local nonprofits raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for local high schools, churches and civic organizations selling everything from hot dogs to taco salad.

Entertainment throughout the festival includes musical groups, local dance and cheerleading teams, dog tricks and  medieval reenactors with staged battles. Sunday is family fun day, with free kids’ activities from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., including a fun run, diaper derby, face painting and family-friendly entertainment.

The full festival schedule and advance registration for a balloon ride ($200 per person) are available online: www.greatfallsballoonfestival.org/

Amy Paradysz is a freelance writing living in Portland.

