Clusters of hot air balloons hovering along the Androscoggin River and over rocky Great Falls is one of Maine’s most picturesque sights and a highlight of summer in the Lewiston-Auburn area.

The three-day Great Falls Balloon Festival, Aug. 16-18, includes hot-air balloon launches at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, as well as carnival rides, games, food and entertainment. Admission is free, and about 100,000 people pass through the festival each year between the primary location at Simard-Payne Memorial Park (off Oxford Street) in Lewiston and additional entertainment and food options on the other side of the Riverwalk at Festival Plaza in Auburn.

Summer festivals, fairs and fun May 21/Friday AudioBody presented by Minot Community Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Poland Regional High School, audiobody.com 31/Friday Art Walk LA, Lewiston and Auburn, 5-8 p.m., laarts.org/artwalk/ June 1/Saturday Safe Voices 5K Run/Walk to End Domestic Violence, Bates College, Lewiston, 9 a.m., (207) 795-6744, ext. 214, safevoices.org 1/Saturday Bethel Library plant sale, Bethel Library, 9-10 a.m., (207) 824-2520, bethellibraryassociation.org 2/Sunday 7th annual SMH Run for Wellness 5K and Kids Fun Run, Ripley Medical building, 193 Main St., Norway, (207) 744-6052, wmhcc.org 7/Friday Western Maine Art Group First Friday 5-7 p.m., 426 Main St., Norway, (207) 393-3912 8/Saturday The Heywood Club, annual 7½ mile yard sale in Norway along Pleasant Street, Crockett Ridge Road, Round the Pond roads and Millettville Road, (207) 743-5150. 9/Sunday Kayaking, North Pond, Norway, 9 a.m.-noon, (207) 739-2124, www.wfltmaine.org 12/Wednesday Open Mic at Cafe Nomad, doors open at 5:30 p.m., (207) 739-2249, www.cafenomad.com 14-16/Friday-Sunday Trek Across Maine, Brunswick Landing, Brunswick, with overnight stops at Bates College in Lewiston and Colby College in Waterville, trekacrossmaine.org 15/Saturday Telstar High School 50th anniversary, 284 Walkers Mills Road, Bethel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., (207) 824-2136 20/Thursday Nomad Trail Race 2 of 6, Shepard’s Farm, 121 Crockett Ridge Road, Norway, (207) 739-2124, wfltmaine.org 20-30/Thursday-Sunday OHMPAA presents “Papermaker,”Norway Grange, ohmpaa.com 21-23/Friday-Sunday Wilton Lions Club Giant Yard Sale, Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m.-noon, (207) 645-2727 22/Saturday Great Falls Beer Fest, 46 Beech Street, Lewiston, noon to 5:30 p.m., (207) 333-6769, greatfallsbrewfest.com 22/Saturday Third annual Short Folks for Hope Folk Fair, Phoenix Karate Academy in Auburn, 1- 4 p.m., (888) 522-6987, shortfolks.org 22/Saturday Summer Solstice Festival, Sat Manav Yoga Ashram, Farmington, satmanavyogaashram.com 22/Saturday Maine Mega Yard Sale to benefit Farmington-area animal shelter, (207) 778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org/maine-mega-yard-sale-2019 23/Sunday 7th annual Fun Dog Day, Oxford County Fairgrounds, 67 Pottle Road, Oxford, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., (207) 743-8679, responsiblepetcare.org 23/Sunday Poland Spring Heritage Day & Strawberry Festival, Poland Spring Resort & Preservation Park, (207) 998-4142, polandspringps.org 24/Monday 30th annual Coca-Cola of Northern New England Bethel Area Chamber Golf Classic, The Bethel Inn Resort, Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce, (207) 824-2282, bethelmaine.com 28/Friday Art Walk LA, Lewiston and Auburn, 5-8 p.m., laarts.org/artwalk/ 29/Saturday Second Nature Hike: Glassface Trail, carpool from Fare Share Market, Main Street, Norway, (207) 739-2124, secondnature-maine.com 29/Saturday Rotary Yard Sale and Auction Telstar High School, Walkers Mills Road, Bethel, bethelrotary.org 29/Saturday Kingfield Pops, Kingfield, 4:30 p.m., www.kingfieldpops.com July 4/Thursday The 4th of July Community Picnic & Concert, Bethel Historical Society, 11:30 a.m., (207) 824-2908, bethelhistorical.org 4/Thursday Farmington Rotary Club annual parade, downtown Farmington. 4/Thursday Liberty Fest in Lewiston-Auburn, details TBA. 5-6/Friday-Saturday River Rock Music Festival Sunday River, presented by Lighthouse Events, (800) 543-2754, riverrockfestival.com 5/Friday Western Maine Art Group First Friday, 5-7 p.m., 426 Main St., Norway, (207) 393-3912, westernmaineartgroup.org 6/Saturday 30th annual Bethel Art Fair, Bethel Town Common, (800) 442-5826, bethelartfair.com 7/Sunday Live, Laugh, Run; Becca 4-Ever in our Hearts, 4-mile race in South Paris, newenglandruns.com 7/Sunday Free concert at the Bell Hill Meetinghouse in Otisfield. 7 p.m., State Street traditional jazz band, (207) 539-8178 12-14/Friday-Sunday 37th Annual Moxie Festival, downtown Lisbon, moxiefestival.com/ 13/Saturday 12th annual Norway Triathlon, 8 a.m., (207) 739-2124, norwaytri.com 13/Saturday Norway Music & Arts Festival, on or near Main Street, Norway, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., (207) 713-1515, norwayartsfestival.org 13/Saturday Oxford Hills Rotary Club, annual charity auction at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, (207) 592-4663, oxfordhillsrotary.org 13/Saturday Yoga Life Festival, Sat Manav Yoga Ashram, Farmington, satmanavyogaashram.com 13-14/Saturday-Sunday 58th annual Western Maine Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show, Telstar High School, 284 Walkers Mills Road, Bethel, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., (207) 776-2759, [email protected] 18-21/Thursday-Sunday Kingfield Days, Kingfield, kingfield.me/events 19-20/Friday-Saturday New England Forest Rally Sunday River and surrounding area, newenglandforestrally.com 19-21/ Friday-Sunday Waterford World’s Fair, (207) 595-1601, waterfordworldsfair.org 20/Saturday 40th annual Founders’ Day Celebration, Paris Hill, South Paris, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., (207) 743-2980, hamlin.lib.me.us 20/Saturday Molly Ockett Day & Classic Road Races, Bethel Town Common, (800) 442-5826, mollyockettday.com 21/Sunday “FORE a Cause” benefit golf scramble at Norway Country Club, (207) 743-7698 26/Friday Art Walk LA, Lewiston and Auburn, 5-8 p.m., laarts.org/artwalk/ 26-27/Friday-Saturday Farmington Summer Fest, downtown Farmington, downtownfarmington.com 26-28/Friday-Sunday 19th annual New England Couples Golf Championship, The Bethel Inn Resort On the Common, 21 Broad St., (800) 654-1025, bethelinn.com 27/Saturday 11th annual Butterfly Release,Geiger Elementary School, 610 College St., Lewiston, 11 a.m., (207) 795-9407, androscoggin.org 27/Saturday 10th annual Tough Mountain Challenge, Sunday River, (800) 543-2754, toughmountain.com 28/Sunday The Annual Bell Hill Meetinghouse Sunday event in Otisfield, 2:30 p.m., “This Old Maine House,” (207) 539-8178 August 2-3/Friday-Saturday Paris Hill Music Festival, two night outdoor music festival, 455 Paris Hill Road, South Paris, (207) 743-2371, parishillmusicfestival.com 2-3/Friday-Saturday 37th annual Wilton Blueberry Festival, wiltonbbf.com 2/Friday Western Maine Art Group First Friday, 5-7 p.m., 426 Main St., Norway, (207) 393-3912, westernmaineartgroup.org 3/Saturday Andover Olde Home Days, Andover Town Common, (207) 392-3761 3/Saturday Maine State Kids’ Triathlon, Bethel, mainestatetriathlon.com/kids-tri 10/Saturday 4th annual Foothills Food Festival, Norway, (207) 739-2101, foothillsfoodfestival.org 12/Monday 33nd annual Leon Truman Chamber Golf Classic at Bethel Inn & Country Club, (207) 743-2281, oxfordhillsmaine.com 15-18/Thursday-Sunday 43rd annual Trappers’ Weekend, 760 East Bethel Road, Bethel, (207) 875-5765 16-18/Friday-Sunday Great Falls Balloon Festival, Lewiston-Auburn, greatfallsballoonfestival.org/ 17/Saturday Oxford Hills Rotary club annual Lobster & Steak Fest at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, 3 p.m., (207) 890-3122, oxfordhillsrotary.org 21/Wednesday 20th annual Chip Morrison Scholarship Scramble, Fox Ridge Golf Club, 550 Penley Corner Road, Auburn, (207) 777-4653, foxridgegolfclub.com/ 30/Friday Art Walk LA, Lewiston and Auburn, 5-8 p.m., laarts.org/artwalk/ September 6-7/Friday-Saturday Lewiston-Auburn Greek Festival, 155 Hogan Road, Lewiston, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., lagreekfestival.com 6/Friday Western Maine Art Group First Friday, 5-7 p.m., 426 Main St., Norway, (207) 393-3912, westernmaineartgroup.org 11-14/Wednesday-Saturday Oxford County Fair, Oxford County Fairgrounds, 67 Pottle Road, Oxford, oxfordcountyfair.com 13-15/Friday-Sunday Maine Brew Fest, Sunday River, 15 S. Ridge Road, Newry, (800) 543-2754, sundayriver.com 13/Friday 17th annual Franklin County Chamber and Seth Wescott Golf Classic, Sugarloaf Golf Course, franklincountymaine.org 15-21, Sunday-Saturday Farmington Fair, (207) 778-6083, farmingtonfairmaine.com 21/Saturday 21st annual Harvestfest & Chowdah Cookoff, Bethel Town Common, (800) 442-5826, bethelharvestfest.com 27/Friday Art Walk LA, Lewiston and Auburn, 5-8 p.m., laarts.org/artwalk/ 28/Saturday Mt. Abram Ski Club Golf, The Bethel Inn Resort On the Common, bethelinn.com 28-29/Saturday-Sunday Dempsey Challenge, run on Saturday, bike on Sunday, Lewiston, (866) 990-1499, dempseycenter.org/dempsey-challenge/ 29-1/Sunday-Tuesday The 27th annual Fall Festival Pro-am Golf Tournament at The Bethel Inn Resort, bethelinn.com 29-6/Sunday-Sunday Fryeburg Fair, fryeburgfair.org October 3-5/Thursday-Saturday 30th annual Maine Mountains Jeep Jamboree, Bethel, (530) 333-4777, jeepjamboreeusa.com/trips/maine-mountains 3-5/Thursday-Saturday Emerge Film Festival, Lewiston-Auburn, (207) 558-5878, emergefilmfestival.org 4/Friday Western Maine Art Group First, 5-7 p.m., 426 Main St., Norway, (207) 393-3912, westernmaineartgroup.org 6/Sunday The 20th annual Waterford Fall Foliage Road Race, 5K Fitness Walk and One Mile Fun Run, (207) 583-2603, newenglandruns.com 12-13/Saturday-Sunday Fall Festival & North American Wife Carrying Championship, Sunday River, (800) 543-2754, sundayriver.com 13/Saturday 20th annual Waterford Fall Foliage 5K Race/Walk & Fun Run, 11:30 am, waterfordfall5k.com 25/Friday Art Walk LA, Lewiston and Auburn, 5-8 p.m., laarts.org/artwalk/ 25-26/Friday-Saturday Bethel Outing Club Ski Sale, Gould Academy Field House, 39 Church St., Bethel, (207) 357-9239, bethelouting.org 26/Saturday Water Bear Confabulum, Farmington, artgalleryumf.org November 1/Friday Western Maine Art Group First Friday, 5-7 p.m., 426 Main St., Norway, (207) 393-3912, westernmaineartgroup.org 14-24/Thursday-Sunday OHMPAA presents “Godspell,” ohmpaa.com 23/Saturday DECA Holiday Craft Fair, Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, 256 Main St., South Paris, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., (207) 743-8914 23-24/Saturday-Sunday Annual Christmas Arts Craft Fair, 490 Pleasant St., Lewiston, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 30/Saturday Local Craft & Wares Fair, 21 Broad St., 9 a.m., bethelinn.com 30/Saturday Christmas Parade, Norway to South Paris, 11 a.m., (207) 743-2281, oxfordhillsmaine.com 30-31/ Saturday-Sunday Festival of Trees, (207) 743-2281, oxfordhillsmaine.com For some theater and gardening events, go to: Celebration Barn, 190 Stock Farm Road, South Paris, (207) 743-8452, celebrationbarn.com Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, (207) 583-6747, http://www.deertrees-theatre.org/ McLaughlin Garden & Homestead, 97 and 103 Main St., South Paris, (207) 743-8820, mclaughlingarden.org Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, (207) 782-3200, thepublictheatre.org

“A lot of people who come from out of town to see the balloons want to book their vacation that week,” said Tracy Collins, president of the Great Falls Balloon Festival board. “Lewiston-Auburn has amazing architecture, and photos of the launches look so majestic featuring church steeples and balloons touching down on the river.”

A festival highlight is the Moon Glow on Friday (8-9 p.m.), when three specialty balloons — including Smokey Bear (celebrating his 75th birthday) — will be lit up and tethered, hovering over the field.

“The Moon Glow brings a huge crowd,” Collins said. “People get to see the balloons in a whole new light.”

Balloon launches are, of course, weather dependent, with the festival’s balloonmeister watching the weather and observing Federal Aviation Administration guidelines. Collins says that wind is more often a deterrent in the evening; if you really want to see the balloons in the air, morning is the better bet.

(Note: Dogs are not allowed on the field during any of the balloon launches.)

For balloon watching, parking is more plentiful in the morning, as are the pancakes (5:30-10:30 a.m.).

But you’ll find more going on later in the day, when the majority of the food vendors are open and poutine and lime Rickeys are crowd favorites. Every year, local nonprofits raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for local high schools, churches and civic organizations selling everything from hot dogs to taco salad.

Entertainment throughout the festival includes musical groups, local dance and cheerleading teams, dog tricks and medieval reenactors with staged battles. Sunday is family fun day, with free kids’ activities from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., including a fun run, diaper derby, face painting and family-friendly entertainment.

The full festival schedule and advance registration for a balloon ride ($200 per person) are available online: www.greatfallsballoonfestival.org/

Amy Paradysz is a freelance writing living in Portland.

