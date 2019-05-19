Funtown Splashtown

774 Portland Road (Route 1), Saco, (207) 284-5139, funtownusa.com

The best of both worlds with amusements for little ones, featuring bumper boats and antique cars, and wilder rides for older kids, including a wooden roller coaster and 220-foot-tall drop tower. On hot days, families can also visit the waterpark. Bring your own lunch and sit at a picnic spot or enjoy traditional fun park food, from hamburgers and pizza to ice cream and frozen lemonade.

Monkey Trunks Zipline Park

98 Waterfall Road, Saco, (603) 367-4427, monkeytrunks.com

Older kids looking for adventure will enjoy this challenging course that includes a zipline tour through the woods and a ropes course. There is also a smaller scale course for grade-school children (height limit is 48 inches with arms overhead).

Ocean Park Soda Fountain

14 Temple Ave., Ocean Park, Old Orchard Beach

Experience an old-fashioned ice cream parlor complete with heart-shaped chairs and cafe tables. Ice cream fans enjoy fun flavors like graham cracker ice cream with chocolate-covered graham crackers or coffee ice cream with butter crunch and fudge swirls. The soda fountain is also within walking distance to the beach.

East Point Sanctuary

Lester B. Orcutt Boulevard, Biddeford Pool, (207) 781-2330, maineaudubon.org

For oceanside exploration the whole family will enjoy, this is the perfect, peaceful spot. Walk just a half-mile one way to open fields that lead to the ocean. Kids will like traversing the rocks, or bring a kite along on a breezy day. Dogs are not allowed.

Shaw’s Ridge Farm

59 Shaw’s Ridge Road, (Route 224), Sanford, (207) 324-2510, shawsridgefarm.com

Beloved for its homemade ice cream, bucolic Shaw’s Ridge Farm is a destination for serious dessert lovers. It’s also home to a playground, mini golf course and barbecue restaurant, making it a great place to take the kids for a few hours.

Seashore Trolley Museum

195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, (207) 967-2800, trolleymuseum.org

Families can view historic and newer mass transit vehicles from all over the world or experience a 2-mile trolley ride. Wheelchair accessible.

Mount Agamenticus

Big A Universal Access Trail, Mountain Road, York, (207) 361-1102, agamenticus.org

Drive to the top of this former ski mountain to explore a groomed, 1-mile trail that is designed for strollers, wheelchairs and beginning mountain bikers. On a clear day, view the Atlantic Ocean and White Mountains. A Learning Lodge on site also offers drop-in nature programs.

York’s Wild Kingdom

One Animal Park Road, York, (207) 363-4911, yorkswildkingdom.com

For the age 5 and under set, this park provides so much fun. Visit the zoo to see tigers, monkeys and more wildlife or experience a variety of rides at the amusement park. Opens Memorial Day weekend.

Ogunquit Museum of American Art

543 Shore Road, Ogunquit, (207) 646-4909, ogunquitmuseum.org

The grounds of this small museum are stunning, complete with perennials in bloom, ocean views and quirky Bernard Langlais sculptures. It’s the perfect picnic spot to share with family. Beginning in July, the museum also hosts weekly Stories by the Sea for kids ages 4-8.

Mainely Fun Children’s Gym

345 Route 1, Kittery, (207) 439-0499, mainelyfun.com

This sweet gym offers an indoor play space for kids up to age 10. There is a soft play area for infants plus trampolines, swings, slides and more fun equipment for bigger kids. Families can bring snacks or purchase them at the gym.

