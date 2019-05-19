Just as scouts constantly scrutinize and judge minor league baseball players on their ability and potential, supervisors are continuously evaluating and grading umpires. Dusty Dellinger, director of umpire development for Minor League Baseball, said these are the five important tools for an umpire:

1. Attitude and effort.

2. Overall field presence. Are they athletic and mobile, with a neat appearance?

3. Technical skills. Do they know their responsibilities in two-, three- and four-umpire systems?

4. Rules knowledge.

5. Situation management. How well do they handle people and defuse arguments?

