OLD ORCHARD BEACH — A North Yarmouth woman was charged with operating under the influence after allegedly driving a golf cart that collided with a bus in Old Orchard Beach on Saturday night.

Police responded to a call around 6:45 p.m. Saturday reporting that a woman operating a golf cart at the Wagon Wheel RV Resort and Campground at 3 Old Orchard Road drove just outside the entrance and struck the side of a local transit bus, said Captain David Hemingway.

Maureen Olsen, 55, was reportedly thrown from the golf cart, said Hemingway.

Olsen was charged with operating under the influence, said Hemingway. She was reportedly waiting for someone at the front entrance of the campground when she went out into the road, he said.

There was front end damage to the golf cart and minor damage to the side of the bus near the door, said Hemingway. No one was injured, he said.

The bus was part of the Shuttlebus-ZOOM fleet.

