AUGUSTA — This year, the fall moose hunt will see an 11 percent increase in permits, but the fall deer hunt could see a 20 percent reduction in any-deer permits following a high doe harvest last year, state biologists announced Tuesday at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Advisory Council meeting.

The IFW Advisory Council unanimously approved the 2,820 moose permits proposed by state biologists in March, the second consecutive annual increase following a four-year stretch when permits were reduced by half because a winter tick parasite was killing so many moose.

For the fall deer hunt, State Deer Biologist Nathan Bieber proposed issuing 68,145 any-deer permits, a 20 percent reduction from last year’s record number of 84,745.

The deer harvest last year was 32,451, which included 9,659 does, according to IFW. And Bieber said it was the first time in over a decade that state biologists exceeded their doe-harvest objective of 8,959.

Any-deer permits allow a hunter to kill a doe, rather than a buck – although many hunters who win any-deer permits in the lottery still prefer to harvest a buck given the chance.

“A lot of that (high doe harvest) had to do with the fact we issued a lot of permits, but it also had to do with kind of a weird season as far as weather is concerned,” Bieber said.

The fall hunt last year had three rainy weekend days, making hunting conditions poor on the days most hunters go out. As a result, many hunters who were not able to harvest a buck during those rainy weekends earlier in the season elected to use their doe tag at the season’s end to ensure shooting a deer.

Very severe winter conditions in northern and western Maine this year also led to a decrease in the proposed number of any-deer permits statewide, but Bieber said the reduction was mostly as result of the high doe harvest last year.

The any-deer system has been used by state biologists to manage the statewide deer herd – projected to be around 230,000 to 250,000 white-tailed deer – since 1986.

Last year’s historic number of any-deer permits – 84,745 – was a 28-percent increase over the year before (66,050). However, from 2008 to 2017 any-deer numbers were much lower – between 26,000 and 50,000. And from 2002 to 2007, the permits were more inline with this year’s proposed number: between 66,000 and 76,000.

Also this year, state biologists want to institute two areas for special hunts called “subunits,” where bonus any-deer permits would be given out. The areas would be in Georgetown and Arrowsic and in an area from Brewer to Calais further up the coast because these two areas face elevated levels of Lyme disease, deer-vehicle collisions and public complaints about deer decimating shrubs and gardens, according to IFW.

If approved by the Advisory Council, the subunit of Georgetown and Arrowsic would get 270 bonus permits and the subunit from Brewer to Calais would get 200 bonus permits.

Bieber said people in Georgetown are especially interested in reducing the number of ticks, so he’s going to help recruit hunters in this town, where it’s more developed.

Ed Goud, president of the Wiscasset Rod and Gun Club, said Georgetown has many more deer than on the Wiscasset peninsula, but because houses in Georgetown are so close together, there are few places to hunt.

“(In) Wiscasset, the houses are more spread out,” Goud said. “(IFW) probably won’t get what they want (in Georgetown). The deer are right in everyone’s yard. They’re not in a spot where you can shoot them. I build houses along the coast. The deer travel from yard to yard. There aren’t too many places you can hunt there.”

