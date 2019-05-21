The Patriots have rewarded Julian Edelman for his hard work.

According to a source, Edelman has signed a two-year extension with the Patriots through 2021. This deal gives Edelman a well-deserved pay raise with $12 million in guaranteed money and an $8 million signing bonus, according to the source. The NFL Network was the first to report the news.

With Edelman’s 33rd birthday on Wednesday, this deal puts the receiver in position to end his career with the Patriots.

Edelman has gone from a college quarterback turned NFL receiver to a legitimate No. 1 receiver with the Patriots. Edelman has 499 career receptions and 5,390 career receiving yards. He’s finished with over 90 receptions in three seasons and over 1,000 receiving yards twice.

In 2018, after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy, Edelman served as a spark for the offense. In 12 games, he led the Patriots with 850 receiving yards on 74 receptions with six receiving touchdowns. Edelman also served as the Patriots punt returner, averaging 7.7 yards per return.

In three playoff games, he finished with 26 catches for 388 receiving yards. He was dominant in Super Bowl LIII, catching 10 of 12 passes for 142 yards. Edelman’s 115-career receptions and 1,412-career receiving yards in the playoffs are the second most all-time behind Jerry Rice.

With Rob Gronkowski retired, Edelman is invaluable to Tom Brady and the Patriots offense. He headlines a group of offensive weapons that have more questions than answers. This offseason, the Patriots spent a first-round pick on receiver N’Keal Harry and signed veterans Demaryius Thomas, Dontrelle Inman and Maurice Harris. The team also returns Phillip Dorsett along with several younger players like Braxton Berrios. At tight end, the Patriots brought in Ben Watson, Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Matt LaCosse.

It’s unknown how those new players will connect with Brady or how these depth charts with shake out. What is known is that Edelman will play another huge role in the Patriots offense and most likely be Brady’s No. 1 weapon.

Now, he’ll be paid like one.

Edelman’s deal is worth a maximum value of $18 million with bonuses and incentives. That’s a big financial bump for someone who was a bargain heading into this season.

Edelman was playing under a two-year, $11 million deal. He was set to make a base salary of $2 million and count a little over $5.4 million on the Patriots 2019 salary cap.

Share

< Previous

Next >