NEW HIRES

Suzanne Cange joined Northeast Bank as manager of its Portland location.

Cange, of Scarborough, previously worked for Evergreen Credit Union in Portland as a branch manager.

Daniel LaMontagne joined Seven Islands Land Co. as president and chief executive officer.

LaMontagne was previously a forester at Plum Creek in Bingham. Most recently, he served as senior director of land asset management at Weyerhaeuser.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Anna Moorman, of Allen Insurance and Financial, received the Silver Award for Medicare Sales for her work with Anthem in 2018.

Moorman joined the company more than six years ago and specialized in Medicare insurance.

CERTIFICATIONS

Audrey Machowski, a commercial lines underwriter at Patrons Oxford Insurance, earned her Certified Insurance Counselor designation from the National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research.

Machowski joined Patrons Oxford in 2016 as a commercial lines underwriter.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Mark Malone, vice president, principal and broker at Malone Commercial Brokers was named to the board of directors for the New England Commercial Property Exchange.

