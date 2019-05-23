The Androscoggin River Trail

Eight access points along the beautiful Androscoggin River allow kayakers and canoeists to enjoy short or long paddles throughout the Bethel region. In summer months the trip is generally a gentle one, with plenty of opportunity to watch for moose, eagles and other wildlife. There are some areas of rapids, so boaters should use caution. High water can also create swift currents.

Because Route 2 generally follows the path of the river, most access points are right off the road. They include: the Shelburne Bridge off Meadow Road in New Hampshire (on the Maine/N.H. border); Bridge Street in Gilead; Newt’s Landing off Ferry Road in West Bethel; Bethel Outdoor Adventure off Route 2; Davis Park off Route 26 in Bethel; Moran’s Landing off Route 2 in Hanover; the Hanover Boat Launch off Route 2 in Hanover; and the Rumford Boat Launch off Route 2 in Rumford.

Some are public while others are on private land. In all cases, please be respectful of the land and wildlife along the river by packing out trash, refraining from campfires and checking for invasive plants on your craft before putting in. (Note: be mindful of poison ivy along the riverbank).

For more on paddling the river, go to https://mahoosuc.org/canoe-boat-launches/

For those who wish to rent their craft, kayaks and canoes (and information) are available at Bethel Outdoor Adventure, located on the Androscoggin next to the Route 2 bridge in Bethel.

Many lakes in the Bethel area also have public boat access, including Lake Christopher and North, South and Round ponds in Greenwood and Woodstock.

Several lakes in the Bethel area provide an opportunity for a relaxing day of kayaking or canoeing. Among them are North and South ponds in Greenwood and Lake Christopher in Woodstock.

Larger lakes within an hour’s drive include Lake Umbagog, Richardson Lake, Kezar Lake, Long Lake and Sebago Lake.

