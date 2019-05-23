LEWISTON — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Sabattus man.
Police were called at about 12:38 a.m. Thursday for a report that a motorcyclist had gone off the road beyond Dollar General in the area of 1079 Sabattus St.
Police responded to find that 34-year-old Jeremy Ciarfella had been thrown from his motorcycle and had died.
It appears he failed to maintain control on a sharp curve and drove off the roadway, Lt. David St. Pierre wrote in a news release.
An accident reconstruction specialist was called in to investigate as normal protocol after a fatal motor vehicle accident. Preliminary indications suggest that speed was a factor in the crash.
The investigation continues.
