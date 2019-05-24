The College Board plans to add a 1-to-100 “adversity score” to student SAT results, in a well-intentioned attempt to add context to a youngster’s performance on the test and – this is the theory, anyway – encourage schools to admit more high-potential youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds.

So far, they’re revealing the variables, including a school or neighborhood’s poverty levels, housing stability and crime rates, but not clearly explaining exactly how they are all weighed in boiling everything down to a single, simple number. Bad beginning, especially for an institution committed to teaching and learning.

