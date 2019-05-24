HospitalityMaine held its first awards night recently to honor outstanding members of Maine’s hospitality industry.

The nonprofit trade group representing hotels and restaurants in Maine held its first recognition ceremony and distributed scholarships for college students pursuing careers in hospitality on May 21 at Thompson’s Point. Touted at a buffet dinner was chef of the year Kerry Altiero of Cafe Miranda in Rockland; innkeeper of the year Gerard Kiladjian, general manager of the Portland Harbor Hotel and Inn at Diamond Cove; restaurateurs of the year Justin and Danielle Walker, of Walkers Maine in Cape Neddick; and rising star Rob Labelle, director of marketing for the Nonantum Resort in Kennebunkport.

“The gala focuses us all on the primary need of sustaining our industry. Its growth and success will simply not continue without attracting, training and providing rewarding careers for our employees – building a talent supply chain,” said Steve Hewins, CEO and president of HospitalityMaine, at the ceremony.

The gala is a fundraiser for the association’s educational foundation, which focuses on workforce development solutions. Maine’s $6 billion tourism industry is one the state’s largest economic contributors.

Scholarships were bestowed on five young women pursuing hospitality careers: Taylor Feehan, University of Southern Maine; Alexandra Clark, Thomas College; Barbara Haskell, Husson University; Amanda Hawkes, Southern Maine Community College and Abigail Brown, Eastern Maine Community College.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: