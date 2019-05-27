A crush of holiday traffic is causing delays, and at least one accident has closed a lane on the Maine Turnpike.

An accident in the southbound lane of the turnpike between the Wells and York exits closed the left lane to traffic around noon, according to an alert from the Maine Turnpike Authority. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use caution passing the crash site at mile 16.5.

The authority also advised that heavy traffic southbound at exit 103 in West Gardiner is causing delays and that drivers should use caution.

Heavy, slow-moving traffic is also reported between the York toll plaza and the New Hampshire line.

Turnpike authorities predicted traffic this weekend could be a record. Memorial Day is often thought of as the unofficial start to the summer tourism season in Maine.

