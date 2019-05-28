CONCORD, N.H. — Gas prices have fallen a bit more in northern New England.
The latest GasBuddy price reports show prices fell 2.1 cents per gallon in Maine last week, to an average of $2.78.
In Vermont, the average price was $2.76, down 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week.
Prices in New Hampshire were down 1.1 cents, to $2.72 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents in the last week, averaging $2.82 a gallon. The national average is down 6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 14.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
