Scratchpad Accelerator, a company in Bangor that supports startups, has received a commitment of $80,000 from the Maine Technology Institute.

The money will be used to support two of the company’s 2019 initiatives. One will focus on helping companies founded by women and the other will work on institutional and academic spinoffs that target startup companies in Maine and Northern New England.

Scratchpad, founded in 2015, works with companies to help expand their national or international presence, including coming up with financial plans to support expansion. It does this by providing support, learning opportunities and access to mentors.

According to Scratchpad’s website, managing directors Lisa Liberatore and Dr. Jason Harkins say the company has helped eight Maine companies expand.

“Scratchpad’s unique role serving female founders and companies spinning out of academic settings helps us achieve our own goals of supporting innovators and entrepreneurs in Maine,” Brian Whitney, president of MTI, said.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: