The state supreme court has upheld life prison sentences for a man convicted of killing two people and injuring four others during a rampage in Aroostook and Penobscot counties.

Anthony Lord contended he didn’t qualify for two concurrent life sentences because of the nature of the crimes.

However, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court found on Thursday that the trial judge appropriately applied legal principles in imposing the sentences.

The rampage began in July 2015 when Lord, of Crystal, set fire to a barn in Benedicta, stole firearms and beat a man after tying him to a chair.

From there, he traveled to another home where he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, shot and wounded her 55-year-old mother, and killed her boyfriend, Kyle Hewitt, 22. Later, he killed Kevin Tozier, 58, of Lee. Tozier was shot while Lord was stealing a pulp truck from a Lee woodlot, police said. Two others were wounded.

