FRYEBURG — Police say a New Hampshire driver faces numerous charges after leading police on a chase that neared speeds of 100 mph through Oxford County.
The Oxford County Sheriff’s Department said deputies witnessed the car traveling at 30 mph over the speed limit early Friday in Lovell. They backed off when the car neared speeds of 100 mph.
Deputies say the car eventually spun out of control and crashed into a tree in Fryeburg.
They say the driver, 20-year-old Hunter Coburn, of Chatham, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges including driving to endanger, eluding a police officer, operating after suspension and operating under the influence of alcohol.
Oxford County Jail officials said Coburn was released on bail Friday morning. It wasn’t known if he had an attorney.
