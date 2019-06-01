The man killed in a police-involved shooting Friday evening was identified as Kyle Needham, 32, of Standish.

The office of the Maine Attorney General released the identity Saturday morning, along with the name of the officer who shot him outside the Burger King restaurant.

Officer Dean Hannon has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the Attorney General’s investigation into whether the shooting was legally justified, which is standard practice. Needham was shot as he attempted to escape from police in a truck.

No officers were hurt in the incident, which happened between 4 and 5 p.m. A woman who was with the man at the time of the shooting also was unhurt, said Marc Malon, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s office.

Malon said Needham had used the truck to ram at least one police vehicle before he was killed.

Needham was wanted on warrants, police said. Maine State Police asked for the public’s help locating Needham last month, after he led trooper on a high-speed chase through Hollis, they said. Maine State Police Spokesman Steve McCausland confirmed Saturday that the man killed Saturday is the same person they sought in the earlier chase.

At that time, Needham’s license was suspended as a habitual offender, and he was wanted on warrants for probation revocation and eluding law enforcement in connection with a previous car chase, police said.

During the earlier car chase in Hollis, police said Needham was traveling with a woman, identified as Amanda Merrifield, 33, of Biddeford, who was also wanted for one count of failing to submit to arrest.

It was unknown Saturday whether the woman in the vehicle Friday was a different person.

Malon said the officer fired on Needham when it appeared he was about to run over an officer. It was unclear whether Hannon was the officer in danger of being struck by Needham’s truck, or whether it was another officer who appeared to be in danger.

Hannon has used deadly force once before in Maine. In 2007, he was among officers from several towns who were involved in a car chase that followed a shooting in Saco. In that incident, Hannon fired on the suspect vehicle as the chase came to an end, believing he was under fire from the suspect, who was armed with an AK-47-style assault rifle.

In that case, Hannon fired at the suspect’s vehicle three times, and the use of deadly force was deemed justified. Hannon’s gunshots did not hit the suspect in the 2007 incident. The suspect in the vehicle died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Attorney General’s office later determined.

Police may use deadly force if they have an actual, reasonable belief that deadly force is being threatened against them or someone else, and that using deadly force is necessary to counter the imminent threat.

The Attorney General’s office investigates all uses of deadly force by law enforcement officers. The judgement is based on the totality of the circumstances, judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene.

The Attorney General’s office has never found a use of deadly force by a police officer to have not been legally justified.

