Kris Prather defeated Bill O’Neill to win the Professional Bowlers Association playoffs at Portland’s Bayside Bowl on Sunday.

Prather, 27, won 226-215 and 216-185 in the championship match to capture the $100,000 first-place prize. The match was televised live on FOX.

The playoffs are a new feature on the PBA Tour this year. Twenty-four bowlers started the elimination tournament at Bayside Bowl in early April, with four bowlers returning to Portland this weekend for the semifinals and final.

Prather, of Plainfield, Illinois, is in his fifth season on the PBA Tour and was seeded ninth at the start of the tournament. His only other victory came earlier this year at the PBA Scorpion Championship in Allen Park, Michigan.

O’Neill, of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, was the No. 7 seed.

The PBA Tour returns to Bayside Bowl in mid-July for the Elias Cup tournament.

