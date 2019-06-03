SALES

Raptor Falls, LLC purchased 1912 Portland Road, Arundel. Mark Sandler, Compass Commercial Brokers; Anthony Donovan, Keller Williams Coastal Realty.

Maine Turnpike Authority purchased 29.9 acres at Spencer Drive, Wells. Roxane A. Cole, Roxane Cole Commercial Real Estate, LLC.

Bellwether Holdings, LLC purchased a 6,000-square-foot mixed-use building on 0.88 acre at 44 Lincoln St., Saco. Chris Craig, Greg Hastings, NAI The Dunham Group.

Richard Kelley purchased a 23,986-square-foot industrial building on 1.9 acres at 60 Doane St., Bangor. Tom Dunham, NAI The Dunham Group; Walt Zegers, Colliers International.

Bath Housing purchased a redevelopment property at 168-190, 195, 213 Front St., Bath. Sylas Hatch, NAI The Dunham Group; Poe Cilley, William Raevis.

55 Baxter Boulevard, LLC purchased a 5,786 square-foot office building on 0.44 acre at 55 Baxter Boulevard, Portland. Drew Sigfridson, The Boulos Company.

HHH1, LLC purchased a 30,826-square-foot retail building at 39 Mechanic St., Westbrook. Tom Moulton, Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Flying Shadows, LLC purchased 2.32 acres at 0 U.S. Route 1, Freeport. Tom Moulton, Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Tarry MacCarthy purchased a 0.75-acre parcel (Lot 3) at 65 Gray Road, Falmouth. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Postal Building & Lease Co. purchased a 2,334-square-foot post office at 135 Main St., Thomaston; and an 1,827-square-foot post office at 309 Common Road, Union. Chris Paszyc, The Boulos Company.

Keystone Investment Group purchased a 5,896-square-foot mixed-use building at 203-207 Ossipee Trail, Limington. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Tyno Properties LLC purchased an 832-square-foot retail/office building at 78 Tandberg Trail, Windham. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Mainely Processing, LLC purchased 826 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Oakland. Mark Sandler, Compass Commercial Brokers; Gregg Perkins, Affiliated Realty.

SEP Augusta, LLC purchased the Turnpike Mall at 10 Whitten Road, Augusta. Chris Paszyc, Derek Miller, The Boulos Company; Mike Hotarek, Eastern Retail Properties.

Keith’s Meter Service, Inc., purchased 3.86 acres at 12 Mill Brook Road, Saco. Ty Hobbs, The Boulos Company.

LEASES, OFFICE

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas Inc., leased 1,302 square feet at 4-6 Main St., Kennebunk. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

Select Realty Capital LLC leased 1,465 square feet at 183 Middle St., Portland. Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company; Jessica Bedell, SNV The Urbanek Group.

Infinity Federal Credit Union leased 10,679 square feet at 100 Larrabee Road, Westbrook. Frank O’Connor, NAI The Dunham Group.

Rarebreed Veterinary Partners, Inc., leased 1,377 square feet at 30 Danforth St., Portland. Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group; Sam Marinko, The Boulos Company.

Phoodie Marketing leased 1,000 square feet at 233-237 Oxford St., Portland. Nate Stevens, Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

Maine Momentum leased 1,377 square feet at 869 Main St., Westbrook. Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group; Sam Marinko, The Boulos Company.

Health Dialogue renewed its lease of 3,800 square feet at 2 Monument Square, Portland. Tom Moulton, NAI The Dunham Group.

Greater Portland Pediatrics leased 11,233 square feet at 75 John Roberts Road, South Portland. Greg Boulos, Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

Peterson Design Group renewed its lease of 1,040 square feet at 10 Dana St., Portland. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Consolidated Electrical Distributors, Inc., leased 1,450 square feet at 190 Riverside St., Portland. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group; Sam Marinko, The Boulos Company.

Junior Achievement of Maine leased 1,180 square feet at 565 Congress St., Portland. Jessica Estes, Nate Stevens, Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

Merchant Focus Processing, Inc., leased 2,836 square feet at 400 Riverside St., Portland. Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers; Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company.

NBT Bank leased 9,622 square feet and an ATM kiosk at 5 Widgery Wharf, Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

CoWork Portland, LLC leased 1,046 square feet at 22 Monument Square, Portland. Nate Stevens, Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

Ben Liess MD ENT Allergy & Audiology leased 3,515 square feet at 144 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers; Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

AMG Pin & Dowel LLC leased 350 square feet at 121 Main St., Yarmouth. John Doyon, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Bennett Law Firm leased 4,195 square feet at 75 Market St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Goodwill Industries of Northern New England leased 9,657 square feet at 8 Science Park Road, Scarborough. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Thrive Operations, LLC leased 6,288 square feet at 707 Sable Oaks Drive, South Portland. Craig Young, Ty Hobbs, The Boulos Company.

Surthrival leased 810 square feet of office / distribution space at 40 Main St., Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

LoanDepot.com, LLC leased 2,368 square feet at 189 Darling Ave., South Portland. Mark Sandler, Compass Commercial Brokers; Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

Opportunity Alliance leased a 6,140- square-foot building for an intermediate care facility at 521 Ocean St., South Portland. Joe Malone, Jennifer Small, Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers.

RETAIL

Time Warner Cable North East, LLC leased 3,704 square feet at 860 Portland Road, Saco. TC Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group; Ty Hobbs, The Boulos Company.

Planet Fitness leased 11,500 square feet in the Rockland Plaza, Rockland. Charlie Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

The Sewing Machine Exchange, LLC leased 1,908 square feet at 1100 Brighton Ave., Portland. Sam LeGety, NAI The Dunham Group; Kirk Butterfield, Keller Williams.

Maine Escape Games, LLC renewed its lease of 4,000 square feet at 125 John Roberts Road, South Portland. Frank O’Connor, NAI The Dunham Group; Ty Hobbs, The Boulos Company.

Dream Big Incorporated dba Southern Maine 3D leased 1,987 square feet at 305 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

INDUSTRIAL

Round Turn Distilling leased an additional 960 square feet to expand production at 32 Main St., Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

Lucky 777, LLC leased 8,000 square feet at 213 Washington St., Auburn. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers; Kevin Fletcher, Keller Williams Commercial.

Amplify, Inc., leased 5,600 square feet at 68 Mussey Road, Scarborough. Mark Sandler, Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers; Julie Perrino, F.O Bailey Real Estate.

