SECAUCUS, N.J. — Adley Rutschman heard the chatter for months that he would be the top pick in the major league draft. He was.

The Boston Red Sox, meanwhile, selected 21-year-old shortstop Cameron Cannon of the University of Arizona with their first pick – in the second round, No. 43 overall.

Rutschman, the switch-hitting Oregon State catcher just kept slugging at the plate and throwing out would-be basestealers all season, making it an easy call Monday night for the Baltimore Orioles.

“It’s unbelievable,” Rutschman said. “Just to look back on how I was as a kid and seeing what my expectations were, how far I’ve come from there. It’s special.”

The announcement by Commissioner Rob Manfred marked the second time the Orioles led off the draft – they took LSU pitcher Ben McDonald in 1989.

“I met with all the teams over the course of the year and knew the Orioles were going to be the first overall,” said Rutschman, a 40th-round pick by Seattle three years ago. “As the year progressed and went along, it looked like it was a possibility more and more. It just worked out that way.”

With the No. 2 choice, the Kansas City Royals grabbed Texas high school shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., the son of former big league pitcher Bobby Witt.

The younger Witt has draft-day bragging rights on his father, who won 142 games over 16 seasons after being selected No. 3 overall in 1985.

“Now I’ve got him beat,” Bobby Witt Jr. said.

The Witts became the highest-drafted father-son duo, topping Tom Grieve (No. 6, 1966) and Ben Grieve (No. 2, 1994). They are the seventh father-son combination of first-rounders, and first since Delino DeShields (1987) and Delino DeShields Jr. (2010).

“The dreams are kind of turning into reality,” the younger Witt said.

Rutschman, 21, had been the favorite to go first overall since leading Oregon State to the College World Series championship last year; he was selected the most outstanding player. He followed with a dominant junior season at the plate – and behind it.

He hit .411 with a career-best 17 homers to go with 58 RBI and a school-record 76 walks, and threw out 13 of 27 runners attempting to steal.

Rutschman, a native of Sherwood, Oregon, is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award given to the country’s top college player. He was also the Pac-12 player of the year and the conference’s co-defensive player of year.

His selection marks the seventh time a player drafted as a catcher was taken with the top pick, and first since Minnesota tabbed Joe Mauer in 2001.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Witt Jr., considered a five-tool prospect, turns 19 next Friday. The Colleyville Heritage High star has impressive power while making consistent contact with a smooth right-handed swing.

University of California first baseman Andrew Vaughn went to the Chicago White Sox with the third pick.

Vaughn batted .381 this season with 15 homers, 50 RBI and a .544 on-base percentage that ranks among the national leaders. He also showed a terrific eye at the plate and struck out just 74 times in three college seasons.

The 6-foot, 214-pound Vaughn is also looking to become the first repeat winner of the Golden Spikes Award after earning the honor as a sophomore last year.

The Miami Marlins drafted Vanderbilt outfielder JJ Bleday at No. 4.

Share

< Previous

Next >