Denyi Reyes never pitched higher than Class A last year, but the Boston Red Sox still thought enough of the right-hander, adding him to the 40-man roster.

Reyes has endured tough times early this year before rebounding … sort of like Wednesday’s game.

After allowing four runs on four hits and a walk in the first inning – 39 pitches – Reyes settled in and pitched five shutout innings.

But the Sea Dogs’ bats could not get going as the Richmond Flying Squirrels won 6-0 at Hadlock Field, ending Portland’s four-game winning streak.

Portland threatened, leaving 10 on base, including two squanders with the bases loaded.

“We let them off the hook a couple of times and didn’t get the big hit,” Sea Dogs Manager Joe Oliver said.

Newly-promoted center fielder Jarren Duran went 2 for 5 with a leadoff double and an infield single, beating out a routine grounder to short. He also struck out twice. Third baseman Bobby Dalbec singled and walked twice, raising his on-base percentage to .375.

Reyes (1-7) took the loss. Down 1-0 with two outs in the first, he gave up a three-run homer to Zach Houchins, on a hanging curveball.

But there was plenty to like about his rebound – giving up two hits and no walks over the next five innings, with 60 pitches.

“He’s one pitch away from getting out of that (first) inning,” Oliver said. “He turned around and focused for five strong innings. You have to look at the glass half-full in that situation.”

Reyes, 22, signed with Boston as a 17-year-old out of the Dominican Republic. He’s a control pitcher who changes speed well. Reyes has produced everywhere he’s been, including a 1.97 ERA in Class A last year.

This season, he’s been up and down, but seemed to be settling in over his previous three starts, allowing seven hits and one run.

On Wednesday, Reyes began by giving up two fly-ball hits, sandwiched around a walk. He retired the next two batters before yielding the home run and then a double. The bullpen got busy before a flyout ended the inning.

“He was one hitter away from being pulled and was able to right the ship,” Oliver said.

Reliever Jordan Weems allowed two runs over two innings, striking out four.

NOTES: The announced paid attendance was 4,267 … The first 1,000 fans received a Jackie Bradley Jr. bobblehead. The next giveaway is June 24 (Brock Holt) … Thursday’s 11 a.m. game will feature thousands of young fans from 25 schools, enjoying a “field trip.”

Red Sox legendary outfielder Dwight Evans made one of his occasional visits to Hadlock, in his role as a player development consultant. Evans was especially jovial Wednesday, talking about his grandson, Ryan Berardino, who was drafted by Boston in the 34th round of the 2019 draft. Berardino, whose other grandfather is Dick Berardino (another Red Sox consultant), was a first baseman for Bentley College, batting .309.

Former Sea Dogs pitcher Mike Shawaryn is not likely to start Thursday for Boston, as expected. Shawaryn could still make his major league debut Thursday, in relief of expected starter Ryan Weber, in Kansas City … The Red Sox might need to call up a pitcher for Saturday’s home doubleheader against the Rays. Sea Dogs lefty Darwinzon Hernandez, who has already been called up twice, is scheduled to start in Portland on Saturday.

