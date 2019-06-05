NEW HIRES

Sebago Technics hired six new professionals to its team.

Donna Larson joined as community planner.

Larson brings more than 30 years of experience in planning, economic and community development and grant writing.

Sophia Cooper joined as a CAD technician.

Cooper had interned with Sebago Technics since last May in a CAD-support role. She recently earned a degree in architecture and engineering from Southern Maine Community College.

Cory Cormier joined as a senior project engineer.

Cormier, of Poland, has more than eight years of experience working for consulting firms in Massachusetts.

Alex Jakubowski joined as a survey technician.

Jakubowski, of Gorham, brings experience working for survey companies in Maine and Vermont.

Jodaliza Feliz joined as a civil engineer. Feliz graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in civil and environmental engineering. She lives in South Portland.

Matthew Orr joined as a civil engineer. He recently graduated with a masters degree in business administration from the University of Maine. He lives in Gorham.

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader announced two hires for its Scarborough location.

Sam Pecor joined as an agent. Pecor lives in Scarborough and is a member of the Portland Board of Realtors.

Julianna Acheson also joined as new agent.

Acheson is the owner/operator of Coast Village Inn & Cottages in Wells. She also works at the Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk as an outreach & events manager.

