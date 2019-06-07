PROMOTIONS

Tracey Daigle became an equity owner of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors, LLC.

Daigle has been with the firm for 10 years and serves as financial advisor, manager of service and operations, and chief compliance officer.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Patricia Rosi, chief executive officer of Wellness Connection of Maine, made the list of “Glass Ceiling Wreckers: 2019 Power Women of Cannabis” by Cannabis Business Executive.

This is the third year Rosi has been honored by CBE as a cannabis industry trailblazer.

Rosi has served as CEO of the Wellness Connection since 2013. The Wellness Connection includes four Maine state-licensed medical cannabis dispensaries.

United Midcoast Charities recently earned its second gold seal of transparency from GuideStar.

The recognition places UMC in the top .05% of nonprofit organizations listed on GuideStar’s website.

Hearst Television, owner of Channel 8 WMTW, was honored with the National Association of Broadcasters’ 2019 Service to America Award for Television, in the ownership group category.

Hearst Television was recognized for its political and public affairs programming, which includes the stations’ 2018 election coverage effort, under the “Commitment 2018” banner, resulting in more than 200 hours of aggregate coverage.

Hearst Television was also recognized with its 10th consecutive groupwide Walter Cronkite Award for excellence in television political journalism, given by the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

Systems Engineering was recently recognized with the 2019 Best Wellness Employer Certification from Wellness Workdays.

It was one of three companies recognized for a corporate wellness program.

The Comfort Inn & Suites hotel of Wilton was recognized with a 2019 Gold Award from Choice Hotels International, Inc.

The designation goes only to the top ten-percent of hotels within the brand. The hotel was recognized for demonstrating an exceptional focus on guest satisfaction and dedication to superior service.

