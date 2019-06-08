On Tuesday, please vote for Democrat Steve Moriarty for the Legislature, to complete the late House District 45 state Rep. Dale Denno’s term.

I got to know Steve well years ago when Chebeague, my home, was still part of Cumberland. We were delighted whenever Steve was chair of the Town Council. When they came for their annual on-island meeting with us, we knew Steve would lead the meeting firmly and fairly: Everyone would have a chance to speak, our concerns would be heard and problems would find a fair solution.

Later, Steve became a state representative. In Augusta, his warmth, intelligence and willingness to hear other points of view helped the state find solutions that both parties could support. Let’s elect Steve to do that one more time for all of us. Maine needs his voice and his quiet wisdom in Augusta.

Barbara N. Porter

Chebeague Island

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: