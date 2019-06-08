Skowhegan, on the Kennebec River, the county seat of Somerset County, reaches from Central Maine to the Canadian border, along Route 201 and the Arnold Trail with the Kennebec River tripping over one dam after another.

The river is such a part of the town as it winds around the island, slows for power generation then rushes on to the next dam downriver at Shawmut.

Kennebec on Fire

WesArts and Main Street Skowhegan will collaborate on the project during the first site installation of fire braziers, temporary structures in the river, seasonal, mounted in late spring and removed before the ice forms in the fall. The first installation will be visible from Coburn Park near the big eddy. Visit mainstreetskowhegan.org.

Skowhegan Free Public Library

The Skowhegan Free Public Library at 9 Elm St. is in an architecturally significant Queen Anne brick building designed by Edwin E. Lewis, completed in 1890. Books, computers and art are all a part of the library. A one-woman show by local art teacher Renee Choiniere will be on display for the summer. Her musician husband, Rob Choiniere, will hopefully play for the opening. He has recently become a member of the band “Matt and the Barn Burners.” For information, call 474-9072 or visit skowhegan.lib.me.us.

Open Studios Rural Tour 2019

Amanda Slamm is the organizer of the 10th annual Open Studios Rural Tour, which includes Skowhegan and artists from surrounding areas. The tour will take place this year on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11.

Margaret Chase Smith Library and Research Center

The Margaret Chase Smith Library at 56 Norridgewock Ave. is owned by the Margaret Chase Smith Foundation and operated under its auspices by the University of Maine. It is an archive, museum, educational facility and public policy center preserving the legacy of Margaret Chase Smith. American political history is preserved here, advancing her ideals of public service, personal integrity and civic engagement. Smith’s home and library are filled with memorabilia from her 32-year congressional career. For information, call 474-7133 or visit mcslibrary.org.

Bernard Langlais Art Trail

Ask about their Bernard Langlais art at the library or town office and see examples in pocket parks around town for more sculptures as well as the now-restored Skowhegan Indian in the center of downtown, perhaps the most famous work of the Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture alumnus.

See more of his art all over the state: University of Maine at Presque Isle to The Tides Institute in Eastport and Rice Public Library in Kittery as well as scattered around the state although most is concentrated in Central Maine. To learn more, visit langlaisarttrail.org.

Skowhegan Farmers Market

Open on Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Somerset Grist Mill downtown. Find fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables, naturally raised meats – beef, pork, poultry, lamb and goat along with milk, eggs, cheese, baked goods, coffee, maple syrup, honey, soaps and salves, seedlings and cut flowers. Also beer from Oak Pond Brewery.

Skowhegan History House & Research Center

Located at 66 Elm Street. SHH sponsors events monthly to explore Skowhegan history from photos, cemetery walks, talks, documents, including raw materials, goods and manufactured products throughout the country; systems for transportation to and fro; and how the railroad helped Skowhegan to establish itself. Skowhegan History House Museum & Research Center will be open on Mondays, 10 a.m. -1 p.m. for research purposes only (no tours). This will allow researchers to come in and concentrate on their research. The History House tours are held Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For information about more summer events, visit skowheganhistoryhouse.org.

Lakewood Theater

Located at 76 Theater Road in Madison (off Route 201 by Lakewood golf Course), the facility is thought to be America’s oldest and most famous summer theater. The theater celebrates its 119th season from May to September and is offering: “Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses;” “Over the River & Through the Woods;” “Big Fish;” “Ghost of a Chance;” “Godspell;” “Ben Hur;” “Chicago the Musical;” “The Vultures;” “Touch & Go.” Call 474-7176 or see the full schedule at lakewoodtheater.org.

Skowhegan State Fair since 1818

Aug. 8 -17 at the Skowhegan State Fairgrounds, 33 Constitution Ave. Contact at 474-2947. For schedule of events and admission cost please see the Skowhegan State Fair website skowheganstatefair.com.

Skowhegan River Fest

To be held July 31-Aug. 3, River Fest is a multi-day celebration in downtown Skowhegan – recreation and life on the Kennebec River – sponsored by Skowhegan Savings and organized by Main Street Skowhegan, the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce, Skowhegan Parks & Recreation and the Skowhegan Run of River committee. River Fest illustrates the potential of the Kennebec River Gorge as a recreational destination, currently under development by the Run of River project. For more information check runofriver.org.

Craft Brew Fest

Celebrate Maine’s Craft Brewers and Farm-to-Table Movement on Aug. 31, 2-7 p.m. downtown. Maine craft brewers serving beer, wine, cider, and spirits; local food vendors featuring farm-to-table fare; live bands; opportunities to explore downtown Skowhegan and the Langlais Art Trail along with tours of the Somerset Grist Mill. For more information and choice of 4 ticketing options call 612-2571 or check skowhegancraftbrewfest.com.

Lake George Regional Park

Located on Route 2 at the Skowhegan/Canaan line, the park has 320 acres of land, two sand beaches, boat launch, playing fields and hiking trails. Information available at 373-1292 or lakegeorgepark.org.

